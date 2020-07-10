/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Lillington, NC with pool
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
37 Coventry Lane
37 Coventry Lane, Lillington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2035 sqft
Come check out this great home with all of the upgrades. The kitchen features granite countertops, backsplash, kitchen island, and an eat in kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Vandergrift Farm
116 Battery Way
116 Battery Way, Lillington, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,370
2078 sqft
116 Battery Way Available 04/10/20 Spacious 5 Bedroom! Walk-In Storage Area! Close to Fort Bragg! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home Located in Vandercroft Farms in Bunnlevel. Easy Entertaining with Large Kitchen featuring Kitchen Island and Nook.
Results within 1 mile of Lillington
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
214 Saddle Lane
214 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2046 sqft
Available 7/1. Come check out the great bonus room at this house.
Results within 5 miles of Lillington
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
152 Anna Street
152 Anna Street, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
Enjoy this cozy home. Each room has a private bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Lillington
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
291 Rolling Pines Drive
291 Rolling Pines Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2320 sqft
Gorgeous Home on the Golf Course in Anderson Creek Club. - 4 Bedroom, Bonus could be used as 5th Bedroom 3 Bath home on the 14th Fairway. Lots of upgrades including Granite Counter Tops in the Kitchen along with Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
128 Lamplighter Way
128 Lamplighter Way, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2700 sqft
Premier Home in Anderson Creek Golf Club, On 17th Fairway Golf Course, This Executive Home has a Open Floor Plan w/Customs Features that Includes High Ceilings, Customs Columns, Hardwood ,Ceramic Tile, Granite Countertops, Super Large Media Rm
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
108 Pine Hawk Drive
108 Pine Hawk Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2441 sqft
108 Pine Hawk Drive Available 07/20/20 108 Pine Hawk ~ Anderson Creek Club - ***Home Not Available for Move In Until AFTER July 20, 2020.**** Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
31 Pine HIll Court
31 Pine Hill Court, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2633 sqft
31 Pine HIll Court Available 08/04/20 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath with Bonus Room-Anderson Creek Club - Large 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath with Bonus Room.
1 of 25
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
956 Micahs Way
956 Micahs Way North, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
Amazing, spacious home located in gated golf community of Anderson Creek Club. Walk into open foyer with formal living room/office area near half bathroom and large formal dining room with walk through to kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
185 Gallery Drive #204
185 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1435 sqft
A MUST SEE CONDO!! - Beautiful Luxury Condo in Fairway Point in Anderson Creek Club's Gated Golf community, Three Bedrooms, Two Baths, Walk in Closets, Jetted Tub.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
304 Matthews Road
304 Saint Matthews Road, Erwin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1315 sqft
Home located small town of Erwin/Dunn NC.Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, churches, about 2 blocks from Hwy. 421. Home features a large wrap around front porch great for spring, and fall sitting and relaxing.