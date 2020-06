Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Great rental in Amberly won't last long! Open floorplan! Large kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. NEW STAINLESS GAS STOVE will be purchased when new tenant is found! Inviting family room with gas fireplace. Bright dining area leads to private patio area that backs up to natural area. Large master with en suite bath. Lots of storage! Close to RTP and RDU! Amazing Amberly amenities include pool and workout facility at no extra charge to you!