1516 April Knoll Court

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 3BD/2.5BA home in Cabarrus Crossing. Open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Gas fireplace in living room. Separate sitting room and dining room. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk- closet, dual sink vanity and separate glass shower and garden tub. Recently updated. A must see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.