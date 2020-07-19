All apartments in Cabarrus County
Cabarrus County, NC
1516 April Knoll Court
1516 April Knoll Court

1516 April Knoll Court · No Longer Available
Location

1516 April Knoll Court, Cabarrus County, NC 28078

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Large 3BD/2.5BA home in Cabarrus Crossing. Open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Gas fireplace in living room. Separate sitting room and dining room. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk- closet, dual sink vanity and separate glass shower and garden tub. Recently updated. A must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

