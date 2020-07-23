/
rowan county
186 Apartments for rent in Rowan County, NC
13 Units Available
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,102
1443 sqft
Salisbury Village at Castlewood offers plenty of amenities, including walk-in closets, ice makers, extra storage, refrigerators and ceiling fans. The community is pet-friendly and has a basketball court.
1 Unit Available
39 Kesler Street
39 Kesler Street, Salisbury, NC
2 Bedrooms
$635
820 sqft
Great looking hardwoods throughout! 2 bed 1 bath and spacious kitchen, Near dining and shopping.
1 Unit Available
245 Kimball Street
245 Kimball Street, Kannapolis, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1536 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. This new construction home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
1 Unit Available
1126 S Fulton st A
1126 South Fulton Street, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit A Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Apartment in Historic Salisbury - Property Id: 30186 Located across from the cemetery on Fulton, this unit is on the bottom floor of a remodeled historic home. hardwood floors, central AC and gas furnace.
1 Unit Available
1048 Cedar Village Trl
1048 Cedar Village Trail, Rowan County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury! - Beautifully finished 3 bed, 2.5 homes with 1 car garage available. Make sure you rent your new home before it is gone. This home is close to down town Salisbury and i85.
1 Unit Available
313 Kimball St
313 Kimball Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1260 sqft
New Construction Town Home - Brand new construction townhouse! Custom cabinets Premium Vinyl plank wood flooring Granite Counter tops (RLNE5887881)
1 Unit Available
320 S. West Street
320 South West Street, Salisbury, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
320 S. West Street, Salisbury NC 28144 - 320 S. West Street, Salisbury NC 28144 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5870371)
1 Unit Available
808 N. Long Street
808 North Long Es Street, East Spencer, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
808 Long Street, Salisbury NC 28144 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Basboard Heat, Window Air Conditioning, No Pets & No Smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5431608)
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salisbury
501 Main Street
501 North Main Street, Salisbury, NC
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
5670 sqft
Commercial building for Lease. 5,670 Square Feet of One Level Class A+ Office Space - Formerly Sharonview Credit Union.
1 Unit Available
609 Oak Forest Ln
609 Oak Forrest Lane, Salisbury, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1719 sqft
This gorgeous home is just waiting for with a spacious layout that makes the most of every square-foot! Accented with laminate hardwood flooring, the floorplan includes a family room and a cozy dining space.
1 Unit Available
325 Wiley Avenue
325 Wiley Avenue, Salisbury, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1440 sqft
apply at www.propertyframeworks.com
1 Unit Available
1006 N Ridge Avenue
1006 North Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
Absolutely Stunning millhouse in Kannapolis. 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath with over 1200 sq feet. Large detached garage. High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. Sweet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
115 Cedar Drive - B
115 Cedar Dr, Rowan County, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
700 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located on Cedar Drive in Salisbury. Includes water, sewer, trash, landscaping, stove, refrigerator and has washer and dryer hookups. Contact us today for a showing of this property.
1 Unit Available
297 Village Creek Way
297 Village Creek Way, Rowan County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Beautiful finished 3 bed, 2.5 homes with 1 car garage available. Make sure you rent your newer home before they are all gone. The homes are close to down town Salisbury and i85. Minutes from everything, shopping, dining and schools.
1 Unit Available
805 Miller Street
805 Miller Street, China Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
849 sqft
Nice 2bd/1ba House near Downtown China Grove on Dead End Street - 2 bed 1 bath House on a dead end street near downtown China Grove right off Main St and Hwy 152.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salisbury
423 Lafayette Street
423 East Lafayette Street, Salisbury, NC
Studio
$2,200
6000 sqft
Clean open warehouse space with heavy power, offices and dock high and drive in overhead doors. Perfect space for light manufacturing, dry storage and other warehouse uses.
1 Unit Available
1009 North Cannon Boulevard - 1
1009 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$779
1020 sqft
Must see this Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in Kannapolis. Close to shopping and dining. Parking in back on Ingram Ave.
1 Unit Available
619 Bringle Ferry Road
619 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Be the first to see this Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex. Located in Salisbury. Close to I-85 and N.Long St . Available for a December 1, 2019 Move - In.
Results within 1 mile of Rowan County
1 Unit Available
1106 Lane Street
1106 Lane Street, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
948 sqft
Beautiful Duplex with lots of features, 2 beds, large eat in kitchen, harwood floors with a great layout. Convenient to schools shopping and I-85. Must see today. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
604 Frank Street
604 Frank Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
604 Frank Street, Kannapolis NC 28081 - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Central Air, Gas Heat No Smoking & No Pets Allowed No Pets Allowed (RLNE5966573)
1 Unit Available
214 Idlewood Drive
214 Idlewood Drive, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1342 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse in quiet residential neighborhood - Well maintained brick townhouse with detached back carport located in quiet, mature residential subdivision. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. 1340 heated sf. 1 bdrm/1 bath down, 2 bdrms/1 bath up.
1 Unit Available
398 N Cannon Boulevard
398 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$2,500
1624 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR BUSINESS! Brick bldg with front office, reception, and multi-purpose room. New flooring, office carpet, front reception commercial vinyl plank, rear area commercial vinyl flooring. Bathrooms remodeled with all new fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Rowan County
21 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,057
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
2 Units Available
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly apartment homes with pool, sun deck, playground and fitness center. Conveniently located within one mile of I-85 and I-485 and near Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
