stanly county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:32 AM
15 Apartments for rent in Stanly County, NC📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
34838 Ellen Rd
34838 Ellen Road, Stanly County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1728 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in country setting. Open concept living area. Kitchen offers ample cabinets, wall oven, cooktop, microwave and breakfast bar. Master and two additional bedrooms on the main level. Laundry includes washer and dryer.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
2327 E Main St
2327 East Main Street, Albemarle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2030 sqft
Beautiful Brick Home located in a convenient location near shopping and restaurants. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Main level has formal and informal areas with lots of custom details throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
Downtown Locust
205 S Central Ave
205 South Central Avenue, Locust, NC
Studio
$1,200
2178 sqft
Spacious Commercial space for rent, perfect for your next business venture. Lots of parking. Space can be used in part or in whole. Call for additional details.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
622 N 2nd Street
622 North 2nd Street, Albemarle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath house located convenient to downtown Albemarle. NO PETS ALLOWED. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Online application must be filled out prior to scheduling a viewing.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
318 Harwood Street
318 Harwood Street, Albemarle, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
635 sqft
Fully remodeled downstairs unit, 1 bedroom home(Tri-plex), convenient to downtown and east Albemarle. Beautiful hardwood floors, replacement windows, fully remodeled bath. NO PETS ALLOWED. NO SMOKING ALLOWED.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
127 Saint Martin Road
127 Saint Martin Road, Albemarle, NC
Studio
$3,000
7000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 127 Saint Martin Road in Albemarle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Stanly County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
8253 Chilkoot Lane
8253 Chilkoot Lane, Locust, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1700 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Stanly County
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
Bradfield Farms
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1153 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
2138 Vecchio Drive
2138 Vecchio Dr, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1923 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
5213 Hildreth Court
5213 Hildreth Court, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1462 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2342 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1021 Skillbeck Road
1021 Skillbeck Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
Fairfield Plantation
6708 Brookgreen Terrace
6708 Brookgreen Terrace, Stallings, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1909 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom Ranch in Matthews - Union County! - Beautiful ranch available now in Matthews. The home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen; all with tile flooring.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
Bradfield Farms
12312 Green Fairway Drive
12312 Green Fairway Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1649 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,649 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated March 12 at 11:14 PM
9003 Ladys Secret Drive
9003 Ladys Secret Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2174 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in Bonterra!! New bypass just opened provides excellent access to Charlotte. Beautiful hardwoods, stainless appliances, solid surface countertops, new carpet in 2018 and paint. Master downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Stanly County area include York Technical College, Guilford College, Catawba College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Concord, and Rock Hill have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCSouthern Pines, NCStatesville, NCAlbemarle, NCKannapolis, NCMonroe, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCStallings, NC