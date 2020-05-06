All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 604 Powerline Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, NC
/
604 Powerline Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:45 PM

604 Powerline Avenue

604 Powerline Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belmont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

604 Powerline Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Powerline Avenue have any available units?
604 Powerline Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
Is 604 Powerline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
604 Powerline Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Powerline Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Powerline Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 604 Powerline Avenue offer parking?
No, 604 Powerline Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 604 Powerline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Powerline Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Powerline Avenue have a pool?
No, 604 Powerline Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 604 Powerline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 604 Powerline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Powerline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Powerline Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Powerline Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Powerline Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms
Belmont Apartments with GarageBelmont Apartments with Parking
Belmont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College