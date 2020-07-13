All apartments in Asheville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Audubon Place Apartment Homes

1000 Flycatcher Way · (828) 202-8535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC 28704

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-304 · Avail. Aug 5

$926

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,021

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-306 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Unit 07-306 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Unit 09-202 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

See 22+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Audubon Place Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
hot tub
lobby
Audubon Place Apartments is a gated community ideally located just south of Asheville, North Carolina. Featuring Luxury Apartments appointed with ceiling fans, crown molding, large closets, black GE appliances, microwaves, and washer and dryer connections in each apartment. Audubon Place Apartments is now leasing Phase 2 which will offer all of the Phase 1 interior features including, granite counter tops in kitchens, goose neck faucets, Cafe Finish cabinetry, as well as carriage homes with direct access garages. The property is enhanced by a variety of thoughtful and convenient amenities including a community garden, business library with wi-fi access, swimming pool, grilling pavilion, 24- hour fitness center and yoga room, 24-hour laundry facility, car care center, off leash dog park, over four acres in nature trails, picnic areas with grills, and detached garages. Please visit our other apartment communities in Asheville at www.AshevilleApartmentLiving.com. Our community is now ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $30-$60/month, Detached Garage: $125-$150/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Audubon Place Apartment Homes have any available units?
Audubon Place Apartment Homes has 40 units available starting at $926 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Audubon Place Apartment Homes have?
Some of Audubon Place Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Audubon Place Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Audubon Place Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Audubon Place Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Audubon Place Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Audubon Place Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Audubon Place Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Audubon Place Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Audubon Place Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Audubon Place Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Audubon Place Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Audubon Place Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Audubon Place Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Audubon Place Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Audubon Place Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Audubon Place Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Audubon Place Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
