Audubon Place Apartment Homes

Amenities
Audubon Place Apartments is a gated community ideally located just south of Asheville, North Carolina. Featuring Luxury Apartments appointed with ceiling fans, crown molding, large closets, black GE appliances, microwaves, and washer and dryer connections in each apartment. Audubon Place Apartments is now leasing Phase 2 which will offer all of the Phase 1 interior features including, granite counter tops in kitchens, goose neck faucets, Cafe Finish cabinetry, as well as carriage homes with direct access garages. The property is enhanced by a variety of thoughtful and convenient amenities including a community garden, business library with wi-fi access, swimming pool, grilling pavilion, 24- hour fitness center and yoga room, 24-hour laundry facility, car care center, off leash dog park, over four acres in nature trails, picnic areas with grills, and detached garages. Please visit our other apartment communities in Asheville at www.AshevilleApartmentLiving.com. Our community is now ...