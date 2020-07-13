Audubon Place Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse coffee bar community garden internet cafe dog park 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet yoga hot tub lobby

Audubon Place Apartments is a gated community ideally located just south of Asheville, North Carolina. Featuring Luxury Apartments appointed with ceiling fans, crown molding, large closets, black GE appliances, microwaves, and washer and dryer connections in each apartment. Audubon Place Apartments is now leasing Phase 2 which will offer all of the Phase 1 interior features including, granite counter tops in kitchens, goose neck faucets, Cafe Finish cabinetry, as well as carriage homes with direct access garages. The property is enhanced by a variety of thoughtful and convenient amenities including a community garden, business library with wi-fi access, swimming pool, grilling pavilion, 24- hour fitness center and yoga room, 24-hour laundry facility, car care center, off leash dog park, over four acres in nature trails, picnic areas with grills, and detached garages. Please visit our other apartment communities in Asheville at www.AshevilleApartmentLiving.com. Our community is now ...