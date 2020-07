Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym pet friendly car wash area e-payments game room online portal yoga

Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns. A “Best in Class” pedestrian friendly community, The District boasts breathtaking mountain views, a Resident Wi-Fi Cafe, Gaming Room with Billiards and a Heated Resort-Inspired Pool, while being convenient enough to shopping and dining - you really will be able to leave the car at home!The District offers beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with all the amenities you may desire. Our brand new homes offer spacious open-concept floor plans including wood-inspired flooring, chef-inspired kitchen with granite countertops, conversation and breakfast bar and large picture windows with breathtaking Mountain Views*. Call, click or come by today to tour your new home in Asheville, NC!