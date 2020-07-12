/
/
/
grove park sunset
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:01 PM
82 Apartments for rent in Grove Park- Sunset, Asheville, NC
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,265
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
107 Murdock
107 Murdock Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
1BRM STUDIO APARTMENTS AVAILABE IN GROVE PARK ON EDWIN PLC Aug1st Fully furnished and set up like an sublet /(has everything, so you can hit the ground running). All utilities, Wifi, Cable Tv included.
Results within 1 mile of Grove Park- Sunset
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
16 Units Available
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
141 Linden Ave
141 Linden Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1102 sqft
Beautiful Three-Bedroom in North Asheville - 141 Linden Avenue is a newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath tucked away in North Asheville. This home is minutes from Weaver Park, UNCA, and Downtown Asheville.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
56 Dunwood Road
56 Dunwood Road, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
56 Dunwood Road Available 07/24/20 North Asheville, Private home with wooded lot, Asheville City Schools - This beautiful North Asheville home offers: - 4 bedrooms - 3 full bathrooms - Open living-room with vaulted ceilings and skylights - Laminate
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
190 Broadway Street Unit 405
190 Broadway St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Downtown - Modern Condo minutes from the center of town! - Light, airy, condo in the Pioneer Building downtown features bamboo floors, 9' ceilings and open plan kitchen, living room/dining room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
10 Coleman Avenue
10 Coleman Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1820 sqft
North Asheville two story newly renovated & furnished home for rent in great North Asheville neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Grove Park- Sunset
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
10 Newbridge Apartments
10 Newbridge Pkwy, Woodfin, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1195 sqft
A stunning community right off Weaverville Road and I-26. Featuring a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, dog park, and a resort-style pool. Starbucks coffee bar provided. Updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen and open floor plan.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,121
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$975
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
14 Units Available
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 11 at 02:19pm
4 Units Available
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
89 Riverview Dr
89 Riverview Drive, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautifully Furnished West Asheville Rental - Stunning, fully furnished home in convenient west Asheville location. Covered front porch with Adirondack chairs and porch swing.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
73 Clingman Ave
73 Clingman Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Downtown $1200/ Mo - Property Id: 309409 This cozy home is located walking distance to Downtown Asheville, River Arts, and West Asheville. Also only minutes from the French Broad River and River Link..
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.