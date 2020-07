Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Reserve at Biltmore Park Apartments, formerly known as Bell Biltmore Park, in Arden, North Carolina offers large, well designed apartments convenient to Asheville, NC. Residents enjoy a beautiful, wooded, spacious garden apartment setting, yet have a less than ten minute walk along paved greenway trails to extensive dining, entertainment, and shopping at Biltmore Park Town Square. I-26 is only a few minutes away and the local library and area schools are less than a mile from our front door.



Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature 9 foot ceilings, crown molding, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and more. Enjoy a swim in our sparkling pool, relax on the sundeck or work out in the 24-hour fitness center. Discover Apartment Living At Its Best and call us today!