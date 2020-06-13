/
elizabethton
33 Apartments for rent in Elizabethton, TN📍
130 Pine Knot
130 Pine Knot, Elizabethton, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1560 sqft
130 Pine Knot, Johnson City, TN 37604 - Great location for this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Milligan area of Johnson City with oversized rooms.
106 V I P Road - 7
106 V I P Road, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with washer & dryer hookups! Close to Milligan College! Garage! Great Location! Available now. Milligan College Apartment. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. All new inside. Quiet location. Faces greenbelt.
308 South Watauga Avenue Nancy - 1
308 S Watauga Ave, Elizabethton, TN
1 Bedroom
$425
525 sqft
Cute and affordable! Downtown apartments! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments. Wood floors, large walk in closet.
347 Hwyt 91 - 2, Helen
347 West Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$525
750 sqft
Convenient and cheap! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments available now! Close to transportation, TN Tech, College and more! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments available now.
306 South Watauga Avenue - 4
306 S Watauga Ave, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
600 sqft
Cute and Cozy! Walk to downtown Elizabethton! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Wood floors, up dated throughout! New dual pane windows.
Results within 1 mile of Elizabethton
Verified
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
Verified
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$665
1026 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$850
1251 sqft
Choose just the right size from our beautifully maintained 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.
379 Preservation Cir
379 Preservation Cir, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath near ETSU - Property Id: 295898 Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Johnson City, TN. Located about 4 minutes from Downtown and 7 to 8 minutes from the ETSU Campus. Family friendly neighborhood. Fenced in backyard.
402 Ketron Lane
402 Ketron Lane, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
402 Ketron Lane Johnson City, TN 37601 - Three-bedroom, one bathroom one level home with an additional room that could be used as a den or an extra bedroom. The home is situated on a large double lot, with a partially fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabethton
Verified
Mountain Home
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
Verified
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
960 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
1601 Cherokee Road
1601 Cherokee Road, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1704 sqft
1601 Cherokee Rd - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house features a split floor plan with over-sized master bedroom and two more bedrooms separated by the dining room. Conveniently located minutes from restaurants and shopping. .
Mountain Home
305-1 W Main Street
305 W Main St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$425
685 sqft
305-1 W Main Street Available 07/01/20 Large One Bedroom Apartment-COMING SOON - Duplex apartment located in Johnson City, TN on 305 W Main Street, Unit 1, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency.
West Davis Park
406 Montgomery Street 6
406 Montgomery St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$595
1+ bedroom, Close to downtown! - Property Id: 207437 Six unit apartment building. Recently remodeled. Walk to Johnson City's downtown breweries, restaurants, farmer's market and Founders Park.
West Davis Park
406 Montgomery Street 3
406 Montgomery Street, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$575
Unit 3 Available 06/15/20 Furnished 1 bd Apt- Walk to Downtown JC! - Property Id: 123291 Adorable one bedroom apartment within walking distance to all of Johnson City's hotspots and restaurants. Also very close to ETSU and JC Medical Center.
South Side Johnson City
109 W. Maple Street 5
109 W Maple St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Renovated, private 2 BR apartment - Tree Streets! - Property Id: 203219 Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a private, 2 bedroom separate apartment unit. No neighbors or shared walls.
Mountain Home
200 South Boone Street
200 South Boone Street, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
400 sqft
Cozy 1 BR 1 Bath efficiency apartment located in Downtown Johnson City. This home is pet friendly and includes ALL UTILITIES! Please apply at LondonLivingJC.com .
South Side Johnson City
822 West Locust Street - #1B
822 W Locust St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
1250 sqft
The Treeage is a brand new remodel featuring 4 furnished separate bedrooms rentals geared towards med students. Each bedroom includes a built in desk, bed-frame, TV, wireless internet, private bathroom, and private closet.
Downtown Johnson City
116 East Market Street
116 E Market St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1249 sqft
The Pearl | Located in the heart of rapidly-growing Downtown Johnson City; this newly-renovated building has a Danish-modern aesthetic and a light and airy feel. This loft features 2 bedrooms/2.5 baths.
West Davis Park
200 - 206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601 - 204-03
206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment located just .5 miles from downtown Johnson City. This home includes water,trash, sewage, WiFi, and a 24/7 laundry facility! This property includes WiFi, water, trash pickup, and a coin/card operated laundry facility.
Mountain Home
114 Wilson Avenue Unit 4
114 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
Mountain Home
112 Wilson Avenue Unit 2
112 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
907 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
1411 E Chilhowie Ave
1411 East Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
3BR/1BA cottage-style, 1-level house. Spacious. Ideal for small family. Available for rent immediately. All new updates. Quiet neighborhood. Near Civitan & Rotary Parks. All appliances included with the exception of washer/dryer.
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Elizabethton rentals listed on Apartment List is $670.
Some of the colleges located in the Elizabethton area include Milligan College, East Tennessee State University, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, and University of North Carolina at Asheville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Elizabethton from include Asheville, Johnson City, Kingsport, Weaverville, and Abingdon.