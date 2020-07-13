Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface - $50, Covered - $75, Garage - $100.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes varys: $35-$75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.