Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave range walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible business center elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool table 24hr laundry garage internet access package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed clubhouse game room 24hr maintenance pet friendly

Vangard Loft Apartments in St. Louis, MO, is an eight-story former warehouse building located on Washington Avenue in the heart of the loft district. Our historic community offers one and two bedroom loft-style apartments featuring exposed brick walls, maple cabinetry, fully applianced kitchens, and 11-foot high timber ceilings. The first floor retail space includes a gourmet market, restaurant, and winery. Vangard Loft Apartments residents enjoy free community laundry facilities, an on-site garage and gated parking lot, and a 24-hour fitness center. We also offer corporate furnished apartments and apartments with easy wheelchair access for those with limited mobility. We have no doubt that you will love living at Vangard Loft Apartments! Take an HD walkthrough video tour today to find the floorplan that's right for you!