Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Vangard

1110 Washington Ave · (314) 254-9128
Location

1110 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63101
Downtown St. Louis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 8D · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 7L · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vangard.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
range
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
24hr laundry
garage
internet access
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
clubhouse
game room
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
Vangard Loft Apartments in St. Louis, MO, is an eight-story former warehouse building located on Washington Avenue in the heart of the loft district. Our historic community offers one and two bedroom loft-style apartments featuring exposed brick walls, maple cabinetry, fully applianced kitchens, and 11-foot high timber ceilings. The first floor retail space includes a gourmet market, restaurant, and winery. Vangard Loft Apartments residents enjoy free community laundry facilities, an on-site garage and gated parking lot, and a 24-hour fitness center. We also offer corporate furnished apartments and apartments with easy wheelchair access for those with limited mobility. We have no doubt that you will love living at Vangard Loft Apartments! Take an HD walkthrough video tour today to find the floorplan that's right for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface - $50, Covered - $75, Garage - $100.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes varys: $35-$75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vangard have any available units?
Vangard has 6 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Vangard have?
Some of Vangard's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vangard currently offering any rent specials?
Vangard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vangard pet-friendly?
Yes, Vangard is pet friendly.
Does Vangard offer parking?
Yes, Vangard offers parking.
Does Vangard have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vangard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vangard have a pool?
No, Vangard does not have a pool.
Does Vangard have accessible units?
Yes, Vangard has accessible units.
Does Vangard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vangard has units with dishwashers.
