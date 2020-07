Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar courtyard key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play. Conveniently located directly across from Forest Park, you can enjoy the convenience of dining, shopping and entertainment right outside your door. Come see all that Lofts at the Highlands has to offer!