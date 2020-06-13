332 Apartments for rent in Crestwood, MO📍
Crestwood hugs the outskirts of St. Louis. It's a town of bike festivals, community-wide yard sales, and free movie nights at the public pool -- a small town feeling with a big heart.
How Much Will it Cost?
You're going to pay more in Crestwood than in most areas of Missouri. Average rates for places for rent in Crestwood are 54.2% greater than the Missouri average and 23.6% greater than the National average. Crestwood has a lot of apartments for rent, but you'll find the biggest selection of one and two-bedroom apartments and even some condos for rent.
When Should I Start Looking?
If you want to live here, don't dally. It may take a while because apartments and rental houses are in big demand, so there is competition for every one that becomes available. Six weeks or longer out from your proposed move-in date isn't too early to find a place to hang your hat.
What Do I Need?
When you're ready to rent an apartment, you'll need your credit score, a letter verifying employment and salary and a copy of your last paycheck stub to secure your dream place in Crestwood. When it gets serious, you'll need cash in the form of a cashier's or Bank check. Folks aren't much on a handshake alone, here. Prepare for first month's rent and security deposit. Bringing your pet? Bring more money for a deposit.
With a Liveability score of 84, Crestwood is a highly ranked place to live in Missouri. Within a mile of the town center, you'll find everything you could possibly need. Most of the town's restaurants and services are clustered on Watson Road in the downtown area so if you don't like one restaurant, just swing around next door!
Whitecliff Park: This area was originally an old abandoned quarry that the city fathers decided would make a great recreation area. In addition to the quarry, there are 40 acres of trails and bike paths, as well as the Crestwood Community Center.
Watson Road: This is the downtown area where you'll find a lot of food on the fly. Local favorite King Edwards Chicken holds court here. Try Zen for a change -- Thai food with a twist.
Culture
In 1934, The Peabody Opera opened to rave reviews in nearby St. Louis. The historic, 3100 seat theater has welcomed some of entertainment's greatest performers though the years. Following a $78.7 million restoration, this historical gem has been restored to its original splendor and undergone state-of-the-art upgrades. Today it's a treasured venue once again.
The Missouri History Museum in nearby Forest Park holds the key to many of St. Louis's cultural events. The Silver Stages Performance Series held at Lee Auditorium offers free events with performances by all different kinds of musicians from popular to jazz to gospel, with a discussion following on the role of music in everyday life.
Shopping
Gordman's Department store is much bigger and well stocked than you would think. The great prices are due to carrying department store close-outs, and these vary from day to day. Ask when the next shipment is due to get the best deals.
Crestwood also has many of the necessities like Kohl's Department Store, CVS and Best Buy Electronics.
Dine Out
The chicken at King Edwards is a little bit of heaven dipped in batter & deep fried. It comes out fresh and piping hot. Driving by you would hardly even notice King Edwards and if you did you wouldn't really give it much thought since its set back off Watson in a 2-story strip mall type building. Prices are easy on your wallet, so don't judge the cover of this book without stopping in.
Malone's on Watson is in an odd location in a plaza with all automotive businesses. Subdued lighting gives it an cozy pub feeling and the sports memorabilia makes for happy reminiscing among sports fans. As well as the burgers, try the Provolone Cheese sticks and the Tostada Salad.
Get Outdoors
There are seven parks within a mile of downtown Crestwood, offering a variety of places to get outside and play. Adjacent to Whitecliff is the animal reserve owned by Busch called Grant's Farm, which is free and open to the public during the summer. Biking and hiking are Forest Park activities and walking paths will take you all over the parks.
Getting Around
Being independent is great and all, but in Crestwood you'll be car-dependent if you need to leave town for any reason. There are bus lines within the downtown areas of Crestwood's environs, but there is no public bus connection to it form other parts of the city.
The average commute to work is 24 minutes for Crestwood residents, 4% less than the Missouri average and 7.7% less than the National average. 97 % of residents drive or carpool. Two airports serve Crestwood. Lamberton-St. Louis International Airport is 12 miles from Crestwood, and MidAmerica Airport is 27 miles away in Belleville, Il.