Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

332 Apartments for rent in Crestwood, MO

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1323 Honeywood Dr
1323 Honeywood Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
3 Bed RTO Lindbergh Schools - Property Id: 265373 Call/text Jason at 314-223-7451 for your showing! THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
9601 Twincrest Dr.
9601 Twincrest Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Nice House for Rent in Crestwood - This three bedroom, one bath home features central air conditioning, carpeting throughout. The kitchen was updated three years ago and has a stove and refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
9663 Yorkshire Estates Dr
9663 Yorkshire Estates Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Three bedroom in Crestwood - Property Id: 283137 three bedroom, two baths, family room,fenced yard, 2 car garage, three season porch, clean! freshly painted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
967 Sanders
967 Sanders Drive, Crestwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
910 sqft
This super cute home with tons of updates in the Lindbergh School District is now available for lease!!! The kitchen includes a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Crestwood
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
200 South Kirkwood
200 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1143 sqft
COSMOPOLITAN LIVING in DOWNTOWN KIRKWOOD. STUNNING 1+ bedroom, 1 ½ bath Station Plaza loft with SOARING 20 foot ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Affton
1 Unit Available
9026 South Laclede Station
9026 Laclede Station Road, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
841 sqft
1ST FLOOR UNIT. Location Location Location! Lindbergh School District!!! Close to shopping, restaurants, Grants Farm, Grants Trail, public transportation, highways, Movie Theaters, etc...

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
491 South Holmes Avenue - E
491 South Holmes, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Apartment unit located in Kirkwood perfect for the small family on up to college students looking for the convenient location; this unit offers it ALL! Located within 5 miles of 2 major Interstates, exploring the numerous attractions in the St.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11643 Denny Rd
11643 Denny Road, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Ready for move-in! Sought after Sunset Hills ranch home dressed to the nines with stunning renovations! Ideal neighborhood & Lindbergh schools. Fresh landscaping & great curb appeal. Come inside or sit at your leisure on the covered front porch.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
908 South Taylor Avenue
908 South Taylor Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
TWO YEAR LEASE ONLY - RENTAL in KIRKWOOD... Two bedroom, one bath DUPLEX with an oversize concrete driveway for parking and a private basement. Living room is spacious with large picture window.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Concord
1 Unit Available
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Here's your opportunity to live in a new community in Lindbergh Schools! This three bedroom, four and a half bathroom home is in a great location just moments from Grant's Farm, schools, Grant's Trail, Dressel Elementary, and the new St.
Results within 5 miles of Crestwood
Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
Oakville
2 Units Available
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1066 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,156
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$878
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Oakville
15 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$635
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1219 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Concord
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$846
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Princeton Heights
1 Unit Available
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$912
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
City GuideCrestwood
It's not every day you see free roaming buffalo, zebras and deer sharing the same grasslands. You will at Grants Farm, though. Located in Crestwood, on the outskirts of St. Louis, Grant's Farm was formerly owned by president Ulysses S.S. Grant in the period between the Mexican War and the Civil War.

Crestwood hugs the outskirts of St. Louis. It's a town of bike festivals, community-wide yard sales, and free movie nights at the public pool -- a small town feeling with a big heart.

Moving to Crestwood

How Much Will it Cost?

You're going to pay more in Crestwood than in most areas of Missouri. Average rates for places for rent in Crestwood are 54.2% greater than the Missouri average and 23.6% greater than the National average. Crestwood has a lot of apartments for rent, but you'll find the biggest selection of one and two-bedroom apartments and even some condos for rent.

When Should I Start Looking?

If you want to live here, don't dally. It may take a while because apartments and rental houses are in big demand, so there is competition for every one that becomes available. Six weeks or longer out from your proposed move-in date isn't too early to find a place to hang your hat.

What Do I Need?

When you're ready to rent an apartment, you'll need your credit score, a letter verifying employment and salary and a copy of your last paycheck stub to secure your dream place in Crestwood. When it gets serious, you'll need cash in the form of a cashier's or Bank check. Folks aren't much on a handshake alone, here. Prepare for first month's rent and security deposit. Bringing your pet? Bring more money for a deposit.

Neighborhoods

With a Liveability score of 84, Crestwood is a highly ranked place to live in Missouri. Within a mile of the town center, you'll find everything you could possibly need. Most of the town's restaurants and services are clustered on Watson Road in the downtown area so if you don't like one restaurant, just swing around next door!

Whitecliff Park: This area was originally an old abandoned quarry that the city fathers decided would make a great recreation area. In addition to the quarry, there are 40 acres of trails and bike paths, as well as the Crestwood Community Center.

Watson Road: This is the downtown area where you'll find a lot of food on the fly. Local favorite King Edwards Chicken holds court here. Try Zen for a change -- Thai food with a twist.

Life in the City

Culture

In 1934, The Peabody Opera opened to rave reviews in nearby St. Louis. The historic, 3100 seat theater has welcomed some of entertainment's greatest performers though the years. Following a $78.7 million restoration, this historical gem has been restored to its original splendor and undergone state-of-the-art upgrades. Today it's a treasured venue once again.

The Missouri History Museum in nearby Forest Park holds the key to many of St. Louis's cultural events. The Silver Stages Performance Series held at Lee Auditorium offers free events with performances by all different kinds of musicians from popular to jazz to gospel, with a discussion following on the role of music in everyday life.

Shopping

Gordman's Department store is much bigger and well stocked than you would think. The great prices are due to carrying department store close-outs, and these vary from day to day. Ask when the next shipment is due to get the best deals.

Crestwood also has many of the necessities like Kohl's Department Store, CVS and Best Buy Electronics.

Dine Out

The chicken at King Edwards is a little bit of heaven dipped in batter & deep fried. It comes out fresh and piping hot. Driving by you would hardly even notice King Edwards and if you did you wouldn't really give it much thought since its set back off Watson in a 2-story strip mall type building. Prices are easy on your wallet, so don't judge the cover of this book without stopping in.

Malone's on Watson is in an odd location in a plaza with all automotive businesses. Subdued lighting gives it an cozy pub feeling and the sports memorabilia makes for happy reminiscing among sports fans. As well as the burgers, try the Provolone Cheese sticks and the Tostada Salad.

Get Outdoors

There are seven parks within a mile of downtown Crestwood, offering a variety of places to get outside and play. Adjacent to Whitecliff is the animal reserve owned by Busch called Grant's Farm, which is free and open to the public during the summer. Biking and hiking are Forest Park activities and walking paths will take you all over the parks.

Getting Around

Being independent is great and all, but in Crestwood you'll be car-dependent if you need to leave town for any reason. There are bus lines within the downtown areas of Crestwood's environs, but there is no public bus connection to it form other parts of the city.

The average commute to work is 24 minutes for Crestwood residents, 4% less than the Missouri average and 7.7% less than the National average. 97 % of residents drive or carpool. Two airports serve Crestwood. Lamberton-St. Louis International Airport is 12 miles from Crestwood, and MidAmerica Airport is 27 miles away in Belleville, Il.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Crestwood?
The average rent price for Crestwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,370.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Crestwood?
Some of the colleges located in the Crestwood area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Crestwood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Crestwood from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.

