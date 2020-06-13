332 Apartments for rent in Crestwood, MO

Moving to Crestwood

How Much Will it Cost?

You're going to pay more in Crestwood than in most areas of Missouri. Average rates for places for rent in Crestwood are 54.2% greater than the Missouri average and 23.6% greater than the National average. Crestwood has a lot of apartments for rent, but you'll find the biggest selection of one and two-bedroom apartments and even some condos for rent.

When Should I Start Looking?

If you want to live here, don't dally. It may take a while because apartments and rental houses are in big demand, so there is competition for every one that becomes available. Six weeks or longer out from your proposed move-in date isn't too early to find a place to hang your hat.

What Do I Need?

When you're ready to rent an apartment, you'll need your credit score, a letter verifying employment and salary and a copy of your last paycheck stub to secure your dream place in Crestwood. When it gets serious, you'll need cash in the form of a cashier's or Bank check. Folks aren't much on a handshake alone, here. Prepare for first month's rent and security deposit. Bringing your pet? Bring more money for a deposit.