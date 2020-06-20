All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:10 AM

6845 Bruno Avenue

6845 Evergreen Place · (314) 775-2050
Location

6845 Evergreen Place, St. Louis, MO 63139
Franz Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
This is a unique home and opportunity for lease! At one time the building was a large Masonic Lodge then made into 2 single family homes. This unit is very spacious with about 3360 sq ft of living space in the desirable Dogtown area. When you enter you’ll notice the very large great room with the coffered ceilings, bay window with window seat and a see through gas fireplace that leads to the kitchen and breakfast room. The large eat in kitchen has a center island, breakfast bar, walk in pantry and breakfast room/hearth room. There’s also a main floor laundry, game room with bar, full bath & a library/den that could be used for a 5th bedroom. Upstairs you’ll find a large master suite with full bath, 3 additional bedrooms, and the 3rd full bath. Great space for large family/multi-generational. As occupancy 8. Tenant responsible for gas & electric. Tenant has option to have 1 car garage for $25 a month or two 1 car garages for $50 a month. $1725 security deposit. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6845 Bruno Avenue have any available units?
6845 Bruno Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6845 Bruno Avenue have?
Some of 6845 Bruno Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6845 Bruno Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6845 Bruno Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6845 Bruno Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6845 Bruno Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6845 Bruno Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6845 Bruno Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6845 Bruno Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6845 Bruno Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6845 Bruno Avenue have a pool?
No, 6845 Bruno Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6845 Bruno Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6845 Bruno Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6845 Bruno Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6845 Bruno Avenue has units with dishwashers.
