6845 Bruno Avenue

This is a unique home and opportunity for lease! At one time the building was a large Masonic Lodge then made into 2 single family homes. This unit is very spacious with about 3360 sq ft of living space in the desirable Dogtown area. When you enter you’ll notice the very large great room with the coffered ceilings, bay window with window seat and a see through gas fireplace that leads to the kitchen and breakfast room. The large eat in kitchen has a center island, breakfast bar, walk in pantry and breakfast room/hearth room. There’s also a main floor laundry, game room with bar, full bath & a library/den that could be used for a 5th bedroom. Upstairs you’ll find a large master suite with full bath, 3 additional bedrooms, and the 3rd full bath. Great space for large family/multi-generational. As occupancy 8. Tenant responsible for gas & electric. Tenant has option to have 1 car garage for $25 a month or two 1 car garages for $50 a month. $1725 security deposit. Pets negotiable.