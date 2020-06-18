All apartments in St. Louis
Location

6780 Southwest Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63143
Ellendale

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
If your business is looking for some truly extraordinary office space in St. Louis, then you have to see 6780 Southwest. It's a Great location in the Maplewood Business, Arts and Entertainment District next to 44. Take advantage of the rare opportunity to lease the entire 2rd floor (3,000 sf) or the rest of the 1st floor (3,000 sf). The space consists of several private offices, events space/cubicle bullpen/showroom, conference room, Men and Women's restroom suites equipped with showers and sitting areas, several storage rooms, and a beautiful trauaram. There is also a 3700 sf warehouse available for rent with drive thru doors. Additionally, the building has 75 parking spaces.

Lease rate of $12.00/sq. ft. with 1st and last month rent and a $5000.00 Security Deposit Triple net figures (CAM Expenses) are approx. $3 sf per year.

Owner will subdivide and build to suit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6780 Southwest Avenue have any available units?
6780 Southwest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 6780 Southwest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6780 Southwest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6780 Southwest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6780 Southwest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 6780 Southwest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6780 Southwest Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6780 Southwest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6780 Southwest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6780 Southwest Avenue have a pool?
No, 6780 Southwest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6780 Southwest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6780 Southwest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6780 Southwest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6780 Southwest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6780 Southwest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6780 Southwest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
