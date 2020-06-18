6780 Southwest Avenue

Amenities

If your business is looking for some truly extraordinary office space in St. Louis, then you have to see 6780 Southwest. It's a Great location in the Maplewood Business, Arts and Entertainment District next to 44. Take advantage of the rare opportunity to lease the entire 2rd floor (3,000 sf) or the rest of the 1st floor (3,000 sf). The space consists of several private offices, events space/cubicle bullpen/showroom, conference room, Men and Women's restroom suites equipped with showers and sitting areas, several storage rooms, and a beautiful trauaram. There is also a 3700 sf warehouse available for rent with drive thru doors. Additionally, the building has 75 parking spaces.



Lease rate of $12.00/sq. ft. with 1st and last month rent and a $5000.00 Security Deposit Triple net figures (CAM Expenses) are approx. $3 sf per year.



Owner will subdivide and build to suit.