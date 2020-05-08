All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:44 PM

6015 Elizabeth Avenue

6015 Elizabeth Avenue · (314) 222-0065
Location

6015 Elizabeth Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139
Clifton Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Location! Location! Location!!!!! Centrally located, very close to I-44 and I-64, restaurants and walking distance to a park with a pond.
Welcome home to an amazing 2 level bungalow in pristine condition and completely updated. This property offers 3 large bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 baths, open floor plan big living room, dining room and a kitchen with big espresso stained cabinets, granite counters and stainless steal appliances.

There is an front porch, an impressive wood back deck for entertaining, a fenced yard and a car port. Natural light and plenty of character throughout including stained glass, build in bookcases and a fireplace. Upstairs there is a master bedroom with a walk in closet, two great sized additional bedrooms with ample closet space and a full bathroom. Basement is large, clean, dry, with plenty of hight to create extra living space, & has a separate walkout. There is a dryer for your convenience, just bring your washer and you are all set.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Elizabeth Avenue have any available units?
6015 Elizabeth Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6015 Elizabeth Avenue have?
Some of 6015 Elizabeth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Elizabeth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Elizabeth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Elizabeth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6015 Elizabeth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 6015 Elizabeth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6015 Elizabeth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6015 Elizabeth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015 Elizabeth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Elizabeth Avenue have a pool?
No, 6015 Elizabeth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Elizabeth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6015 Elizabeth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Elizabeth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 Elizabeth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
