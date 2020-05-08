6015 Elizabeth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Location! Location! Location!!!!! Centrally located, very close to I-44 and I-64, restaurants and walking distance to a park with a pond.

Welcome home to an amazing 2 level bungalow in pristine condition and completely updated. This property offers 3 large bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 baths, open floor plan big living room, dining room and a kitchen with big espresso stained cabinets, granite counters and stainless steal appliances.



There is an front porch, an impressive wood back deck for entertaining, a fenced yard and a car port. Natural light and plenty of character throughout including stained glass, build in bookcases and a fireplace. Upstairs there is a master bedroom with a walk in closet, two great sized additional bedrooms with ample closet space and a full bathroom. Basement is large, clean, dry, with plenty of hight to create extra living space, & has a separate walkout. There is a dryer for your convenience, just bring your washer and you are all set.