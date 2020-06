Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL ST LOUIS HILLS 4 FAMILY METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED. TURRET STYLE WINDING STAIRCASE IN FRONT ENTRY. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT AND CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH NON FUNCTIONAL FIREPLACE AND WINDOWS THAT BRING IN NATURAL LIGHT GIVE A WARM COZY FEELING IN THIS ROOM. LOTS OF STORAGE IN UNIT AS WELL AS BASEMENT. NICE SUN PORCH OFF BACK BEDROOM. NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATERS! CLEAN BASEMENT WITH STORAGE AREAS AND LAUNDRY HOOK UPS FOR TENANTS USE.



THIS IS A DUPLICATE LISTING OF 19070675