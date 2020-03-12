5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard

Amenities

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY!!!! Well maintained, freestanding, 3,669 sqft building w/ great visibility & high traffic throughout the day! The potential for this space is infinite, retail, office, showroom etc.. The exterior is accented by beautiful awnings that draw attention to the floor to ceiling windows showcasing a great space for creative displays and/or company signage. Upon entry to the main floor you'll be pleased to find gleaming hardwood flooring, fresh neutral paint on the walls, 1 unisex ADA accessible restroom & functional floor plan suitable to meet the needs for multiple business opportunities. The auxiliary front door provides separate access to 2nd floor apartment. Conveniently located, easy access to hwy 44 & 40, just minutes from downtown.