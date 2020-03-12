All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:33 PM

5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard

5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard · (314) 729-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Princeton Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63109
Princeton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 3669 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY!!!! Well maintained, freestanding, 3,669 sqft building w/ great visibility & high traffic throughout the day! The potential for this space is infinite, retail, office, showroom etc.. The exterior is accented by beautiful awnings that draw attention to the floor to ceiling windows showcasing a great space for creative displays and/or company signage. Upon entry to the main floor you'll be pleased to find gleaming hardwood flooring, fresh neutral paint on the walls, 1 unisex ADA accessible restroom & functional floor plan suitable to meet the needs for multiple business opportunities. The auxiliary front door provides separate access to 2nd floor apartment. Conveniently located, easy access to hwy 44 & 40, just minutes from downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard have any available units?
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave
St. Louis, MO 63101
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr
St. Louis, MO 63146
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street
St. Louis, MO 63102
Bevo
3931 Magnolia Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63108
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street
St. Louis, MO 63102
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity