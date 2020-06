Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1bath newly renovated apartment located in the heart of Central Westend is available to rent.

Prime location near Euclid and Laclede. Close to Washington University and

Barnes Jewish Hospital. Centrally located with lot of restaurants around. Walking distance to Whole Foods.

Lockbox is located on the steps in front of the building.