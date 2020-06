Amenities

Updated 1 bed, 1 bath apartment with hardwood flooring and an updated kitchen. The kitchen includes a range, refrigerator & dishwasher. Decorative fireplace in the living room. There is a covered back porch and the basement has washer & dryer hook-ups and storage. Located near Gravois & Loughborough, close to shopping & dining. Longer leases are welcome! Thank you for your interest in this rental! We look forward to working with you! Please submit your information and Tenant Turner will be reaching out to you.