Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

4100 E Iowa Ave

4100 East Iowa Avenue · (636) 573-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4100 East Iowa Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Dutchtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
4100 E Iowa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118 RENTING FOR $895.00

SPECIAL! MOVE IN BY JUNE 19th TO RECEIVE $200 OFF YOUR 1ST MONTH OF RENT!

Beautiful brick home available NOW! Our rental home is 1312 sq. ft, 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom, large fenced in backyard, full size unfinished basement for storage, open living room, 2 inch blinds throughout home, and spacious kitchen. If you would like to apply for this home please visit our website at
https://rentorown.propertyware.com.

Our home will not last long so please fill out your application online today to see if you qualify. Please also note we have rental qualifications listed on our website to see if you qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 E Iowa Ave have any available units?
4100 E Iowa Ave has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 4100 E Iowa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4100 E Iowa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 E Iowa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4100 E Iowa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4100 E Iowa Ave offer parking?
No, 4100 E Iowa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4100 E Iowa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 E Iowa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 E Iowa Ave have a pool?
No, 4100 E Iowa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4100 E Iowa Ave have accessible units?
No, 4100 E Iowa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 E Iowa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 E Iowa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 E Iowa Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4100 E Iowa Ave has units with air conditioning.
