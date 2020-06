Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge Historical Single Family Home - This beautiful home was built in 1896 recently updated and features 4bedrooms with 2 1/2 Baths.

W/D Hook up on second level with unfinished basement. Comes with central heating and cooling. Master bedroom comes with jacuzzi tub and stand alone shower. The master bedroom also has his and her walk in closet space.



3000sq ft house



You can text 4056 to 314-888-9260 to get details regarding this home.

You can text Rentals to 314-888-9260 to get a list of all our current listings.



Pets are allowed but require an additional $300 pet deposit per pet and additional $25 per pet per month with a max of two pets.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



Qualifications for renting can be found at our website https://www.stlouispm.com/rental_listings/



All of our properties are non-smoking



Disclaimer: By requesting information from us via text or email you are authorizing us to send you either text, email or voice calls or any combination of these regarding this property to your phone number.



Property offered by:

St Louis Property Management

1342 Bridge Creek Trail

Ellisville, MO 63021 www.stlouispm.com



#realestate #marketing #stlouis #stlouispropertymanagement #propertymanagement #propertymanagementstlouis #stlouispropertymanager #tenantmanagement #landlord #stlouislandlord #propertymanagerstlouis



(RLNE5463312)