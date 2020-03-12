3973 Wyoming St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This is an 1060 sq ft ground floor unit in a duplex in the heart of Tower Grove South. It's walking distance to the park and the shops and restaurants on both So Grand and Morganford. The unit features two bedrooms, a bonus room off of the back bedroom, hardwood and tile throughout, a formal living and dining room, in-unit laundry hookups in a sparate laundry room. The kitchen has a quiet dishwasher, fridge, microwave and range. Newer window coverings are provided. Tenants share a completely fenced yard, a garage and basement storage with the upstairs neighbors.



Tenants pay gas, electric and Internet/cable.



No pets over 2 lbs.



About 3 miles to Washington University Med Center, SLU, St Louis University, mid-town. Great walkability to Missouri Botanical, Tower Grove Park and all the eateries, grocery stores and shops on South Grand, Morganford. Easy commute to Downtown, too.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3371121)