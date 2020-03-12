All apartments in St. Louis
3973 Wyoming St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3973 Wyoming St

3973 Wyoming Street · (415) 350-5599
Location

3973 Wyoming Street, St. Louis, MO 63116
Tower Grove South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1175 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is an 1060 sq ft ground floor unit in a duplex in the heart of Tower Grove South. It's walking distance to the park and the shops and restaurants on both So Grand and Morganford. The unit features two bedrooms, a bonus room off of the back bedroom, hardwood and tile throughout, a formal living and dining room, in-unit laundry hookups in a sparate laundry room. The kitchen has a quiet dishwasher, fridge, microwave and range. Newer window coverings are provided. Tenants share a completely fenced yard, a garage and basement storage with the upstairs neighbors.

Tenants pay gas, electric and Internet/cable.

No pets over 2 lbs.

About 3 miles to Washington University Med Center, SLU, St Louis University, mid-town. Great walkability to Missouri Botanical, Tower Grove Park and all the eateries, grocery stores and shops on South Grand, Morganford. Easy commute to Downtown, too.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3371121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3973 Wyoming St have any available units?
3973 Wyoming St has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3973 Wyoming St have?
Some of 3973 Wyoming St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3973 Wyoming St currently offering any rent specials?
3973 Wyoming St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3973 Wyoming St pet-friendly?
No, 3973 Wyoming St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 3973 Wyoming St offer parking?
Yes, 3973 Wyoming St does offer parking.
Does 3973 Wyoming St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3973 Wyoming St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3973 Wyoming St have a pool?
No, 3973 Wyoming St does not have a pool.
Does 3973 Wyoming St have accessible units?
No, 3973 Wyoming St does not have accessible units.
Does 3973 Wyoming St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3973 Wyoming St has units with dishwashers.
