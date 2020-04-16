3916 Arsenal

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/992581e0ef ---- Enjoy living across the street from Tower Grove Park. Exceptional unit with two bedroom, one bath, living room, dining room and sun porch to walk out onto a deck. Private back yard with off street parking in the rear of the building. VIEWING APPOINTMENTS STARTING MONDAY 7/01/2019 Hardwood floors throughout unit and freshly painted. Stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher included and basement has laundry hook ups. Walking distance to South Grand shopping and fabulous restaurants. This will go fast - don\'t miss this one. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but no guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Bonus Room Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups