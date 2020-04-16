All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:24 AM

3916 Arsenal

3916 Arsenal Street · (816) 406-0200
Location

3916 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO 63116
Tower Grove South

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/992581e0ef ---- Enjoy living across the street from Tower Grove Park. Exceptional unit with two bedroom, one bath, living room, dining room and sun porch to walk out onto a deck. Private back yard with off street parking in the rear of the building. VIEWING APPOINTMENTS STARTING MONDAY 7/01/2019 Hardwood floors throughout unit and freshly painted. Stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher included and basement has laundry hook ups. Walking distance to South Grand shopping and fabulous restaurants. This will go fast - don\'t miss this one. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but no guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Bonus Room Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Arsenal have any available units?
3916 Arsenal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 Arsenal have?
Some of 3916 Arsenal's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Arsenal currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Arsenal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Arsenal pet-friendly?
Yes, 3916 Arsenal is pet friendly.
Does 3916 Arsenal offer parking?
Yes, 3916 Arsenal does offer parking.
Does 3916 Arsenal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Arsenal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Arsenal have a pool?
No, 3916 Arsenal does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Arsenal have accessible units?
No, 3916 Arsenal does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Arsenal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 Arsenal has units with dishwashers.
