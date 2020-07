Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3421 Iowa Ave. - Property Id: 322540



Welcome to a classically styled city home that offers tradition blended with modern! The private entry stairwell leads to a large second floor hallway opening to a large open living/dining area floor plan. The traditional wood work is complemented by the classic fireplace. A large bedroom offers ample space for over-sized furniture. In addition to the large open floor plan of the main living area, there is a bonus room that is perfect for a home office or hobby space. The over-sized galley style kitchen leads to a private balcony that overlooks a secluded backyard. This home also features additional storage space in the basement.

