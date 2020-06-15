3409 McKean Avenue

Amenities

TWO UNITS AVAILABLE 1st floor $750 2nd floor $750 Nice building you can see the history vintage charm that never go's out of style with Units have huge rooms. Porch overlooking gated backyard.

Conveniently located between historic Tower Grove and Cherokee neighborhoods. Walking distance to restaurants, cafes, library, grocery store, pharmacy, Post Office and bars.



Multiple major bus lines within blocks. Hot location!!!



Four family building Large 2 bedroom 1 bath units currently available in this Tower Grove East Flat. Great price for the area! Close to all the fun stuff South Grand, Tower Grove Park, Soulard and Cherokee to name a few. + bedroom



+ bath



+ Living room



+Dining room or 2nd bed



+Large eat-in Kitchen

COVID-19 Preventive actions

To do our part to stay smart and healthy we are not meeting people at the vacant unit so that can help prevent the spread of any possible illnesses. We have more information online and photos available of the rental units. Please call to get more details.

call for more information. 314-800-8390

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.