Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:19 AM

3409 McKean Avenue

3409 Mckean Avenue · (314) 800-8390
Location

3409 Mckean Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Tower Grove East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
TWO UNITS AVAILABLE 1st floor $750 2nd floor $750 Nice building you can see the history vintage charm that never go's out of style with Units have huge rooms. Porch overlooking gated backyard.
Conveniently located between historic Tower Grove and Cherokee neighborhoods. Walking distance to restaurants, cafes, library, grocery store, pharmacy, Post Office and bars.

Multiple major bus lines within blocks. Hot location!!!

Four family building Large 2 bedroom 1 bath units currently available in this Tower Grove East Flat. Great price for the area! Close to all the fun stuff South Grand, Tower Grove Park, Soulard and Cherokee to name a few. + bedroom

+ bath

+ Living room

+Dining room or 2nd bed

+Large eat-in Kitchen
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 McKean Avenue have any available units?
3409 McKean Avenue has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 3409 McKean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3409 McKean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 McKean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3409 McKean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 3409 McKean Avenue offer parking?
No, 3409 McKean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3409 McKean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 McKean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 McKean Avenue have a pool?
No, 3409 McKean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3409 McKean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3409 McKean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 McKean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 McKean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3409 McKean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3409 McKean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
