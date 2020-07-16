All apartments in St. Louis
3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F).
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F)

3259 Oregon Avenue · (314) 643-8348
Location

3259 Oregon Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Benton Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
Modern 2.5 bed apartment, spacious, new windows, right off trendy Cherokee Street - This newly renovated 2.5 bedroom apartment is huge. A large front bedroom has historic decorative fireplace and built in shelving, along with large windows and great natural light.

The second bedroom is a private spacious room with it's own large closet and another closet in the hall. The bathroom has been completely redone. There's a smaller third bedroom that could be used as a kid's room or for additional storage.

In the back is an open floor plan living room and kitchen that opens out onto a deck in the back yard. The kitchen includes a walk in pantry and huge back window. There's plenty of space for a full dining table.

The shared basement has storage and individual washer/dry hookup's. In the back, there's a shared parking pad for off-street parking.

This affordable apartment is perfectly located, just a block away from all the restaurants, bars and shops along Cherokee Street and less than a mile from South Grand.

Utilities:
Tenants responsible for electric and gas utilities, with bill in tenant's name. Sewer, water and trash utilities are in landlord's name and will be added to monthly invoice at a flat fee.

Amenities:
- Off-street parking
- Decorative fireplace
- Tall ceilings

(RLNE5878152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) have any available units?
3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) have?
Some of 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F)'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) currently offering any rent specials?
3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) pet-friendly?
Yes, 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) is pet friendly.
Does 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) offer parking?
Yes, 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) offers parking.
Does 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) have a pool?
No, 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) does not have a pool.
Does 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) have accessible units?
No, 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) does not have accessible units.
Does 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) have units with dishwashers?
No, 3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F) does not have units with dishwashers.

