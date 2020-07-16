3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F).

Amenities

Modern 2.5 bed apartment, spacious, new windows, right off trendy Cherokee Street - This newly renovated 2.5 bedroom apartment is huge. A large front bedroom has historic decorative fireplace and built in shelving, along with large windows and great natural light.



The second bedroom is a private spacious room with it's own large closet and another closet in the hall. The bathroom has been completely redone. There's a smaller third bedroom that could be used as a kid's room or for additional storage.



In the back is an open floor plan living room and kitchen that opens out onto a deck in the back yard. The kitchen includes a walk in pantry and huge back window. There's plenty of space for a full dining table.



The shared basement has storage and individual washer/dry hookup's. In the back, there's a shared parking pad for off-street parking.



This affordable apartment is perfectly located, just a block away from all the restaurants, bars and shops along Cherokee Street and less than a mile from South Grand.



Tenants responsible for electric and gas utilities, with bill in tenant's name. Sewer, water and trash utilities are in landlord's name and will be added to monthly invoice at a flat fee.



- Off-street parking

- Decorative fireplace

- Tall ceilings



