2217 South Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Fox Park neighborhood. This top floor unit has split bedrooms, washer & dryer hook-ups, and a small den area filled with natural lighting. The renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher & built-in microwave. The updated bathroom boasts a walk-in shower & clawfoot tub. Wonderful location with easy access to 44 and 55. Minutes from great dining & entertainment, close to Fox Park, and just a short drive to Tower Grove Park & Missouri Botanical Gardens. Schedule your appointment today - this home won't last long!