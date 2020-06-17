All apartments in St. Louis
2217 South Jefferson Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:35 PM

2217 South Jefferson Avenue

2217 South Jefferson Avenue · (314) 802-0797
Location

2217 South Jefferson Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63104
Fox Park Historic District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1134 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Fox Park neighborhood. This top floor unit has split bedrooms, washer & dryer hook-ups, and a small den area filled with natural lighting. The renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher & built-in microwave. The updated bathroom boasts a walk-in shower & clawfoot tub. Wonderful location with easy access to 44 and 55. Minutes from great dining & entertainment, close to Fox Park, and just a short drive to Tower Grove Park & Missouri Botanical Gardens. Schedule your appointment today - this home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 South Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
2217 South Jefferson Avenue has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 South Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 2217 South Jefferson Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 South Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2217 South Jefferson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 South Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2217 South Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 2217 South Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
No, 2217 South Jefferson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2217 South Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 South Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 South Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2217 South Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2217 South Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2217 South Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 South Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 South Jefferson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
