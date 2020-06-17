2130 East John Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8

**The rent includes water-trash & sewer, tenant pays for electric and gas*Must have verifiable qualifiable income & good rental history*Landlord requires 1st & last months rent and $900 security deposit prior to possession*$55 fee for tenant screening*There is a big eat in kitchen, formal dining room(could be office or sitting area), living room plus half bath on main floor*3 large bedrooms & full bath upstairs*Exit from the kitchen to a covered deck-a great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors**Exit upstairs to another private covered deck-balcony**Central air conditioning and heat**Separate private divided basements with each unit has laundry area**Great level yard**Landlord will accept section 8**No outstanding judgements, no recent evictions or landlord actions*