St. Louis, MO
2130 East John Avenue
2130 East John Avenue

2130 East John Avenue · (314) 324-1897
Location

2130 East John Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63107
College Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
**The rent includes water-trash & sewer, tenant pays for electric and gas*Must have verifiable qualifiable income & good rental history*Landlord requires 1st & last months rent and $900 security deposit prior to possession*$55 fee for tenant screening*There is a big eat in kitchen, formal dining room(could be office or sitting area), living room plus half bath on main floor*3 large bedrooms & full bath upstairs*Exit from the kitchen to a covered deck-a great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors**Exit upstairs to another private covered deck-balcony**Central air conditioning and heat**Separate private divided basements with each unit has laundry area**Great level yard**Landlord will accept section 8**No outstanding judgements, no recent evictions or landlord actions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 East John Avenue have any available units?
2130 East John Avenue has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 2130 East John Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2130 East John Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 East John Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2130 East John Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 2130 East John Avenue offer parking?
No, 2130 East John Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2130 East John Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 East John Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 East John Avenue have a pool?
No, 2130 East John Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2130 East John Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2130 East John Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 East John Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 East John Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 East John Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2130 East John Avenue has units with air conditioning.
