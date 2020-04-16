Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 1522 Hebert St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
1522 Hebert St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1522 Hebert St
1522 Hebert Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1522 Hebert Street, St. Louis, MO 63107
Old North St. Louis
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1522 Hebert St - 4 beds 1.5 baths 1,292 sqft
(RLNE5787620)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1522 Hebert St have any available units?
1522 Hebert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Louis, MO
.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Louis Rent Report
.
Is 1522 Hebert St currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Hebert St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Hebert St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 Hebert St is pet friendly.
Does 1522 Hebert St offer parking?
No, 1522 Hebert St does not offer parking.
Does 1522 Hebert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Hebert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Hebert St have a pool?
No, 1522 Hebert St does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Hebert St have accessible units?
No, 1522 Hebert St does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Hebert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 Hebert St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 Hebert St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 Hebert St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr
St. Louis, MO 63109
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr
St. Louis, MO 63122
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave
St. Louis, MO 63139
Ventana
1207 Washington Ave
St. Louis, MO 63103
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street
St. Louis, MO 63102
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street
St. Louis, MO 63108
Lafayette Lofts
815 Ann Avenue 2D
St. Louis, MO 63104
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Similar Pages
St. Louis 1 Bedrooms
St. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Charles, MO
O'Fallon, MO
Chesterfield, MO
Florissant, MO
St. Peters, MO
Maryland Heights, MO
University City, MO
Ballwin, MO
Oakville, MO
Clayton, MO
O'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Central West End Historic District
Downtown St. Louis
De Baliviere Place
Midtown
Forest Park Southeast
Princeton Heights
Shaw Historic District
Soulard Historic District
Apartments Near Colleges
Harris-Stowe State University
Ranken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Saint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University