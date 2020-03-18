1441 North 2nd

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Build to suite for tenants needs. This is an open space that needs updating and remodeling to meet tenants needs. Needs HVAC and bathroom updates. Has a new roof. Great for warehouse, manufacturing, office, distribution, storage, construction company or practically any business needing large open space. 18' ceilings, 4 garage doors. One tractor trailer door. Two offices and two bathrooms that need to be remodeled. Will trade tenant improvements for rent or complete the build-out. Additional land is available for outside storage and parking. Broker Owned.