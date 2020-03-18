All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:03 AM

1441 North 2nd

1441 North 2nd Street · (314) 222-0065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1441 North 2nd Street, St. Louis, MO 63102
Near North Riverfront

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Build to suite for tenants needs. This is an open space that needs updating and remodeling to meet tenants needs. Needs HVAC and bathroom updates. Has a new roof. Great for warehouse, manufacturing, office, distribution, storage, construction company or practically any business needing large open space. 18' ceilings, 4 garage doors. One tractor trailer door. Two offices and two bathrooms that need to be remodeled. Will trade tenant improvements for rent or complete the build-out. Additional land is available for outside storage and parking. Broker Owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 North 2nd have any available units?
1441 North 2nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 North 2nd have?
Some of 1441 North 2nd's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 North 2nd currently offering any rent specials?
1441 North 2nd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 North 2nd pet-friendly?
No, 1441 North 2nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 1441 North 2nd offer parking?
Yes, 1441 North 2nd does offer parking.
Does 1441 North 2nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 North 2nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 North 2nd have a pool?
No, 1441 North 2nd does not have a pool.
Does 1441 North 2nd have accessible units?
No, 1441 North 2nd does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 North 2nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 North 2nd does not have units with dishwashers.
