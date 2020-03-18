1441 North 2nd

Amenities
Build to suite for tenants needs. This is an open space that needs updating and remodeling to meet tenants needs. Needs HVAC and bathroom updates. Has a new roof. Great for warehouse, manufacturing, office, distribution, storage, construction company or practically any business needing large open space. 18' ceilings, 4 garage doors. One tractor trailer door. Two offices and two bathrooms that need to be remodeled. Will trade tenant improvements for rent or complete the build-out. Additional land is available for outside storage and parking. Broker Owned.