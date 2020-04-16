All apartments in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
1220 San Jacinto
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:35 PM

1220 San Jacinto

1220 San Jacinto Court · (618) 474-2004 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1220 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO 63139
Hi-Pointe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex With Garage For Rent In the Dogtown Area.
This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.
The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer and has a 1 car garage.
The owner pays for the Water, Sewer and Trash. No Pets.
Check It Out And Don't Miss This One!!
The move in cost would be $715 for the first months rent and $715 for the deposit for a total of $1430.
There is a application process and we do credit checks.
You must have no recent evictions or no recent bankruptcy's and you must have verifiable income of about triple the rent. You must also have a decent credit score

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 San Jacinto have any available units?
1220 San Jacinto has a unit available for $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 San Jacinto have?
Some of 1220 San Jacinto's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 San Jacinto currently offering any rent specials?
1220 San Jacinto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 San Jacinto pet-friendly?
No, 1220 San Jacinto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 1220 San Jacinto offer parking?
Yes, 1220 San Jacinto does offer parking.
Does 1220 San Jacinto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 San Jacinto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 San Jacinto have a pool?
No, 1220 San Jacinto does not have a pool.
Does 1220 San Jacinto have accessible units?
No, 1220 San Jacinto does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 San Jacinto have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 San Jacinto does not have units with dishwashers.
