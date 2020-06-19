1209 Washington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1209 Washington Ave., Suite 713 St. Louis, MO 63103



REDUCED PRICE FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY!!! $1350.00 a month



This loft offers exceptional views of downtown St. Louis & is situated within walking distance of dining, nightlife, shopping, grocery, sport venues & more. Master suite houses full bath with double sink vanity, soak er tub, step-in shower & walk-in closet featuring built-in organization. Nice open layout, exposed brick wall, and high ceilings give a modern industrial look.



For information on this property contact Starting Point Property Management at 636-573-1200 or email us at jeanette@startingpointre.com



Visit our website to fill out your application today at https://rentorown.propertyware.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.