1209 Washington Avenue

1209 Washington Ave., Suite 713 St. Louis, MO 63103
REDUCED PRICE FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY!!! $1350.00 a month
This loft offers exceptional views of downtown St. Louis & is situated within walking distance of dining, nightlife, shopping, grocery, sport venues & more. Master suite houses full bath with double sink vanity, soak er tub, step-in shower & walk-in closet featuring built-in organization. Nice open layout, exposed brick wall, and high ceilings give a modern industrial look.
For information on this property contact Starting Point Property Management at 636-573-1200 or email us at jeanette@startingpointre.com
Visit our website to fill out your application today at https://rentorown.propertyware.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.