Last updated April 27 2020 at 6:30 PM

1209 Washington Avenue

1209 Washington Avenue · (314) 347-3437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1209 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103
Downtown St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 713 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1209 Washington Ave., Suite 713 St. Louis, MO 63103

REDUCED PRICE FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY!!! $1350.00 a month

This loft offers exceptional views of downtown St. Louis & is situated within walking distance of dining, nightlife, shopping, grocery, sport venues & more. Master suite houses full bath with double sink vanity, soak er tub, step-in shower & walk-in closet featuring built-in organization. Nice open layout, exposed brick wall, and high ceilings give a modern industrial look.

For information on this property contact Starting Point Property Management at 636-573-1200 or email us at jeanette@startingpointre.com

Visit our website to fill out your application today at https://rentorown.propertyware.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Washington Avenue have any available units?
1209 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 1209 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Washington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1209 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1209 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1209 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1209 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
