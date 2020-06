Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Conveniently located at I-70 and Hwy 94 this location is perfect for an attorney, mortgage company or a realtor. This space is 2,400 sf, is on the main level and is offered at $2,200/month (Gross). We also have several other suites throughout the building available from 350 s/f to 2,400 s/f.