Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM

81 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Charles, MO

Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1546 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1296 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
619 Boschert Dr
619 Boschert Drive, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Located in the prestigious Shoal Creek community of Kansas City and only responsibleents away from major highways including 152, 35, and 435, WildOak puts you in the center of Clay county living! Enjoy the convenience of easy access to downtown KC

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
162 South Brighton Park Court
162 South Brighton Park Court, St. Charles, MO
Turn the key and move into this impressive 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story with over 2500 sq. ft of well appointed living space! This home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot facing common ground. Double doors open into a den/living room.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
407 Pallardy Lane
407 Pallardy Lane, St. Charles, MO
Great location! Great house! Newer home with all the amenities. Custom 42" kitchen cabinets w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, separate dining room & family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2417 West Adams
2417 West Adams Street, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in excellent location! This home boasts an eat in kitchen, dishwasher, family/rec room and more. Kitchen has a large glass sliding door that walks out to the patio and fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1410 sqft
Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2905 Essex St
2905 Essex Street, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
St Charles! - Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home. Walk-in to a spacious living room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors which flow through the updated kitchen, hallway and bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cave Springs Estates
1 Unit Available
1354 Blue Ridge
1354 Blue Ridge Drive, St. Peters, MO
Finished family room, bedroom and bath in basement with walkout to fenced back yard. Deposit $1475. New carpet and paint throughout. Pets okay subject to approval and $500 per pet deposit and $25 per month per pet. Agent is Owner.
Results within 5 miles of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1372 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$980
983 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
67 David
67 David Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a HUGE fenced in yard, 1 car garage, in a well sought out area!!!! 3 Spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, updated bathroom and new flooring in the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
11686 Forestel Court
11686 Forestel Court, Maryland Heights, MO
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
93 Jane Drive
93 Jane Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch, 2 car garage, large deck off of the back of the house with an unfinished basement.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1656 Carey Ct
1656 Carey Court, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1380 sqft
COMING SOON! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, and 1380 sq ft home in Hazelwood! Featuring harwood floors and fresh paint. Large fenced yard with patio for the plant and flower enthusiast.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
14 Jody Drive
14 Jody Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Three bedroom/three bath home for lease in Brookmount Estates! Laminate wood flooring throughout the entire main level except the kitchen & baths that have ceramic tile. The family room has skylights & vaulted ceilings.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3331 Eagles Hill
3331 Eagles Hill Ridge, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1422 Ramona Lane
1422 Ramona Lane, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
864 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom ranch in the heart of St. Charles! Just minutes from highways 94 and 364. New flooring, stainless steel appliances, and paint throughout! Finished lower level! Fenced backyard! Garage! Don't miss out on this one!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hickory Ridge
1 Unit Available
30 Amberly
30 Amberly Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1362 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.
Results within 10 miles of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.

June 2020 St. Charles Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Charles Rent Report. St. Charles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Charles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

St. Charles rents declined over the past month

St. Charles rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Charles stand at $824 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,069 for a two-bedroom. St. Charles' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Charles, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,211, while one-bedrooms go for $932.
    • Over the past month, Chesterfield has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,369, while one-bedrooms go for $1,054.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,375; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.9% over the past year.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $866; rents remained steady over the past month.

    St. Charles rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in St. Charles, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Charles is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 1.1% in Kansas City.
    • St. Charles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,069 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in St. Charles.
    • While St. Charles' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Charles than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in St. Charles.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.9%
    St. Charles
    $820
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.4%
    2.2%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    1.4%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,120
    -0.3%
    0.6%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    0
    0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0.2%
    0.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Ranken Technical College