63 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, MO with garage
Around this part of the “Show Me State,” there are a lot of Saints (Louis, Peters, John). But there is only one St. Charles. This river town was once flocked to by pioneers and visitors who had traveled downstream (ala Oregon Trail style) in hopes of bartering, settling into the community and find a better way of life. The hometown to American folklore heroes such as Daniel Boone, St. Charles was and is a town based on strong values and American ideals.
Though it may be best known for its history — people actually book weddings on the city’s Main Street, founded in the 1800s — St. Charles keeps up with the times and has a great way of blending old with new and hip. As the second largest city in Missouri, St. Charles continues to grow and prosper without losing sight of its values.
Let's see what adventures await you in St. Charles!
St. Charles apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.