Apartment List
/
MO
/
st charles
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

63 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, MO with garage

St. Charles apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$935
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,074
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
162 South Brighton Park Court
162 South Brighton Park Court, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2560 sqft
Turn the key and move into this impressive 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story with over 2500 sq. ft of well appointed living space! This home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot facing common ground. Double doors open into a den/living room.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2004 N 5th St.
2004 North Fifth Street, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1290 sqft
2004 N 5th St. Available 05/22/20 Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in St.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
407 Pallardy Lane
407 Pallardy Lane, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2952 sqft
Great location! Great house! Newer home with all the amenities. Custom 42" kitchen cabinets w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, separate dining room & family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2417 West Adams
2417 West Adams Street, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in excellent location! This home boasts an eat in kitchen, dishwasher, family/rec room and more. Kitchen has a large glass sliding door that walks out to the patio and fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,036
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1410 sqft
Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2905 Essex St
2905 Essex Street, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
St Charles! - Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home. Walk-in to a spacious living room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors which flow through the updated kitchen, hallway and bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cave Springs Estates
1 Unit Available
1354 Blue Ridge
1354 Blue Ridge Drive, St. Peters, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1756 sqft
Finished family room, bedroom and bath in basement with walkout to fenced back yard. Deposit $1475. New carpet and paint throughout. Pets okay subject to approval and $500 per pet deposit and $25 per month per pet. Agent is Owner.
Results within 5 miles of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1372 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
93 Jane Drive
93 Jane Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch, 2 car garage, large deck off of the back of the house with an unfinished basement.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
331 Westminster Drive
331 Westminster Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1608 sqft
UPDATED OLDER HOME CHARM! If you love all the character older homes have to offer but with all the modern updates, you'll love this 3Bed/2Bath hidden gem in the heart of St. Peters.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
67 David
67 David Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a HUGE fenced in yard, 1 car garage, in a well sought out area!!!! 3 Spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, updated bathroom and new flooring in the kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
134 Shirley Ridge Drive
134 Shirleyridge Drive, St. Charles County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Spacious 2BR/2BA third-floor condo with 1 car garage for lease in the beautiful Meadow Ridge subdivision. Two master suites with tons of natural light and access to the private patio.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
1656 Carey Ct
1656 Carey Court, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1380 sqft
COMING SOON! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, and 1380 sq ft home in Hazelwood! Featuring harwood floors and fresh paint. Large fenced yard with patio for the plant and flower enthusiast.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
211 Shirley Ridge Drive
211 Shirleyridge Drive, St. Charles County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Beautifully updated and spacious 2BR/1BA ground level condo for lease in Meadow Ridge subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14 Jody Drive
14 Jody Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Three bedroom/three bath home for lease in Brookmount Estates! Laminate wood flooring throughout the entire main level except the kitchen & baths that have ceramic tile. The family room has skylights & vaulted ceilings.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3331 Eagles Hill
3331 Eagles Hill Ridge, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1422 Ramona Lane
1422 Ramona Lane, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
864 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom ranch in the heart of St. Charles! Just minutes from highways 94 and 364. New flooring, stainless steel appliances, and paint throughout! Finished lower level! Fenced backyard! Garage! Don't miss out on this one!

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hickory Ridge
1 Unit Available
30 Amberly
30 Amberly Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1362 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.
City Guide for St. Charles, MO

Around this part of the “Show Me State,” there are a lot of Saints (Louis, Peters, John). But there is only one St. Charles. This river town was once flocked to by pioneers and visitors who had traveled downstream (ala Oregon Trail style) in hopes of bartering, settling into the community and find a better way of life. The hometown to American folklore heroes such as Daniel Boone, St. Charles was and is a town based on strong values and American ideals.

Though it may be best known for its history — people actually book weddings on the city’s Main Street, founded in the 1800s — St. Charles keeps up with the times and has a great way of blending old with new and hip. As the second largest city in Missouri, St. Charles continues to grow and prosper without losing sight of its values.

Let’s see what adventures await you in St. Charles! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in St. Charles, MO

St. Charles apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

St. Charles 1 BedroomsSt. Charles 2 BedroomsSt. Charles 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Charles 3 BedroomsSt. Charles Accessible ApartmentsSt. Charles Apartments under $800
St. Charles Apartments with BalconySt. Charles Apartments with GarageSt. Charles Apartments with GymSt. Charles Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Charles Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSt. Charles Apartments with Parking
St. Charles Apartments with PoolSt. Charles Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Charles Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Charles Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Charles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lindenwood UniversitySouthwestern Illinois College
Fontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State University
Ranken Technical College