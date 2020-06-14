Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

96 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Charles, MO

Finding an apartment in St. Charles that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$935
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
20 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
2 Bedrooms
$905
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
47 Units Available
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$695
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$744
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
614 sqft
The beautifully renovated Sunbrook Apartments have all of the features and amenities you look for in a home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,074
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
50 Units Available
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$743
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
931 sqft
Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$968
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
933 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1005 Pine St.
1005 Pine Street, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome in the heart of St. Charles! - This cozy townhome features newer living room carpet, newer kitchen flooring and beautiful hardwood floors upstairs. In the back yard there's a private courtyard and a closet/shed for extra storage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1112 Chargene
1112 Chargene Street, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Still occupied, do not disturb tenants. Cozy 2 bed 1 bath ready for new tenants in the heart of St. Charles. Unit features new flooring throughout, off street parking, and private finished basement with washer/dryer hook up.
Results within 1 mile of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,036
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1410 sqft
Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
16 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$904
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:43am
12 Units Available
PURE St. Peters Apartments
2100 Pure St, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
PURE St. Peters offers modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, with amazing walkability to shops, restaurants and stores.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
524 Bardic Circle
524 Bardic Circle, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1519 sqft
Beautiful spacious apartment in an elite neighborhood across Harvester Church - 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment for renewable Sub-lease with a great lawn and road view with good on-demand maintenance personnel 24/7.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cave Springs Estates
1 Unit Available
1354 Blue Ridge
1354 Blue Ridge Drive, St. Peters, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1756 sqft
Finished family room, bedroom and bath in basement with walkout to fenced back yard. Deposit $1475. New carpet and paint throughout. Pets okay subject to approval and $500 per pet deposit and $25 per month per pet. Agent is Owner.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
450 Benton Drive
450 Benton Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1051 sqft
This rental condo is packed with features that will delight you! It is located in a quiet corner on the ground floor (no steps!), with a gorgeous patio that has space for your grill.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
430 Benton Drive
430 Benton Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1051 sqft
Enjoy carefree condo living in this spacious 2nd floor home with great features: Open floor plan, bay windows, generous bedroom sizes & closets, storage unit, private laundry room for your full-sized washer & electric dryer.
Results within 5 miles of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
983 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$770
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1372 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
$
8 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
City Guide for St. Charles, MO

Around this part of the “Show Me State,” there are a lot of Saints (Louis, Peters, John). But there is only one St. Charles. This river town was once flocked to by pioneers and visitors who had traveled downstream (ala Oregon Trail style) in hopes of bartering, settling into the community and find a better way of life. The hometown to American folklore heroes such as Daniel Boone, St. Charles was and is a town based on strong values and American ideals.

Though it may be best known for its history — people actually book weddings on the city’s Main Street, founded in the 1800s — St. Charles keeps up with the times and has a great way of blending old with new and hip. As the second largest city in Missouri, St. Charles continues to grow and prosper without losing sight of its values.

Let’s see what adventures await you in St. Charles! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in St. Charles, MO

Finding an apartment in St. Charles that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

