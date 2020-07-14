All apartments in St. Charles
Springwell Village
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:51 AM

Springwell Village

238 W Wellspring Way · (314) 463-4134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
FREE month on 13 month lease if moved in by June 1, 2020. Call for details.

Location

238 W Wellspring Way, St. Charles, MO 63303

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1672 sqft

Unit 146 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1672 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springwell Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!

Springwell Village Townhomes are built for social distancing. Access your residence via your private garage or use your private front entry to enter your home without exposure to others. Free of shared hallways, elevators and clubhouses means you'll never have to worry about sharing common spaces with others. Just another reason why leasing our townhomes is a truly luxurious experience.

Our upscale, multi-family neighborhood provides you with all the benefits of a home without the commitment of mortgages and maintenance. Each attached or detached home was built with attention to detail in order to give you an exquisite living experience. Each home is complete with many features that will not have you going without. Our pet-friendly community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot, Private Attached Garage. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Private Attached Garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springwell Village have any available units?
Springwell Village has 2 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Charles, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does Springwell Village have?
Some of Springwell Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springwell Village currently offering any rent specials?
Springwell Village is offering the following rent specials: FREE month on 13 month lease if moved in by June 1, 2020. Call for details.
Is Springwell Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Springwell Village is pet friendly.
Does Springwell Village offer parking?
Yes, Springwell Village offers parking.
Does Springwell Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Springwell Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Springwell Village have a pool?
No, Springwell Village does not have a pool.
Does Springwell Village have accessible units?
No, Springwell Village does not have accessible units.
Does Springwell Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Springwell Village has units with dishwashers.
