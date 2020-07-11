44 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, MO with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,079
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1305 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
21 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$968
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
933 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
Springwell Village
238 W Wellspring Way, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1660 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
58 Fountainview Drive
58 Fountainview Drive, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3178 sqft
Spacious 3,100+sqft, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in St. Charles available for lease mid-July! Tenant occupied; will need advance notice to schedule viewing. The entryway is flanked by a bright formal dining room and an office space/family room.
Results within 1 mile of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
22 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$941
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 01:02pm
10 Units Available
PURE St. Peters Apartments
2100 Pure St, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
PURE St. Peters offers modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, with amazing walkability to shops, restaurants and stores.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1410 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
Results within 5 miles of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$778
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
983 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$714
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,206
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1372 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$920
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
8 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Ln Apt I
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
868 sqft
Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
13101 Mill Crossing Ct
13101 Mill Crossing Dr, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1356 sqft
This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-full bath main floor condo that resides in Mill Crossing gated community with quick access to the heated pool, clubhouse, and a 24-hour fitness room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1163 Mill Crossing
1163 Mill Crossing Dr, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
Luxury Creve Coeur Ground floor all ADA accessible unit would work for anyone. High-end, upgraded, divided two-bedroom condo w/open main living area w/gas fireplace & no-step entry from covered garage or handicap exterior parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
617 Sugar Trail Ct
617 Sugar Trail Court, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
This is a great find in St. Peters! Newer appliances, Great bathrooms, Kitchen Island/Bar. The back patio would be great for a BBQ, and there is not alot of neighbors in back or to the side.
Results within 10 miles of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
32 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$943
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Village Green
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$979
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1740 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.

July 2020 St. Charles Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Charles Rent Report. St. Charles rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Charles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

St. Charles rents increased significantly over the past month

St. Charles rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Charles stand at $827 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,074 for a two-bedroom. St. Charles' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Charles, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,213, while one-bedrooms go for $934.
    • Over the past year, Maryland Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,110, while one-bedrooms go for $855.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $865; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,376; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.4% over the past year.

    St. Charles rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Charles, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Charles is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.5% in Kansas City.
    • St. Charles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,074 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While St. Charles' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Charles than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in St. Charles.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.6%
    St. Charles
    $830
    $1,070
    0.4%
    0.6%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    3.4%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0
    1.2%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.7%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,380
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,110
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

