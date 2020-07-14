All apartments in St. Charles
Promenade at New Town
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

Promenade at New Town

3301 Domain St · (636) 337-2968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO 63301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3417-A · Avail. Jul 17

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 3405-A · Avail. Sep 14

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3484-A1 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 3480-B2 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 3472-B2 · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3685-4 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1357 sqft

Unit 3624-4 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1357 sqft

Unit 3238 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1556 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Promenade at New Town.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
internet access
tennis court
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff. Call to schedule your virtual tour today!

Virtual Tours Now Available, look and lease and receive $250 towards your 1st month's rent! Must move in by 4/30/20. Contact the office for details. Welcome to Promenade at New Town: beautiful for-rent residences set amongst the tree-lined streets, picturesque waterways and abundant parks of New Town at St. Charles. This is not the typical apartment experience, as Promenade offers residents a menu of homes including apartments, townhomes or detached single-family houses.

A true community in every sense of the word, New Town offers the lifestyle you are seeking, whether its tranquil serenity or energetic vibrance. Stop by Marsala’s Market for a bottle of wine, salad fixings and something to put on the grill for a perfectly quiet evening at home. Or, pop into one of the four bars/restaurants to meet or make some friends, and cap the night off with some sand volleyball under the lights. New Town has so much to offer for everyone: movies & live music at the outdoor amphitheater, coffee shop, fitness center, boutique shops, Shire Lane Pool Club with a lazy river, an organic farm, a real sand beach, and so much more!

Come be a part of our community…it’s a charmed life…it’s life at Promenade.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Amenity fee: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Max weight 70 lb each, No Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $40 per dog/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $40/month, Attached Garage w/Some Units. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Promenade at New Town have any available units?
Promenade at New Town has 14 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Charles, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does Promenade at New Town have?
Some of Promenade at New Town's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Promenade at New Town currently offering any rent specials?
Promenade at New Town is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Promenade at New Town pet-friendly?
Yes, Promenade at New Town is pet friendly.
Does Promenade at New Town offer parking?
Yes, Promenade at New Town offers parking.
Does Promenade at New Town have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Promenade at New Town offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Promenade at New Town have a pool?
Yes, Promenade at New Town has a pool.
Does Promenade at New Town have accessible units?
No, Promenade at New Town does not have accessible units.
Does Promenade at New Town have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Promenade at New Town has units with dishwashers.
