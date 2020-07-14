Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room new construction volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court internet access tennis court

As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff. Call to schedule your virtual tour today!



Virtual Tours Now Available, look and lease and receive $250 towards your 1st month's rent! Must move in by 4/30/20. Contact the office for details. Welcome to Promenade at New Town: beautiful for-rent residences set amongst the tree-lined streets, picturesque waterways and abundant parks of New Town at St. Charles. This is not the typical apartment experience, as Promenade offers residents a menu of homes including apartments, townhomes or detached single-family houses.



A true community in every sense of the word, New Town offers the lifestyle you are seeking, whether its tranquil serenity or energetic vibrance. Stop by Marsala’s Market for a bottle of wine, salad fixings and something to put on the grill for a perfectly quiet evening at home. Or, pop into one of the four bars/restaurants to meet or make some friends, and cap the night off with some sand volleyball under the lights. New Town has so much to offer for everyone: movies & live music at the outdoor amphitheater, coffee shop, fitness center, boutique shops, Shire Lane Pool Club with a lazy river, an organic farm, a real sand beach, and so much more!



Come be a part of our community…it’s a charmed life…it’s life at Promenade.