47 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, MO with hardwood floors
Around this part of the “Show Me State,” there are a lot of Saints (Louis, Peters, John). But there is only one St. Charles. This river town was once flocked to by pioneers and visitors who had traveled downstream (ala Oregon Trail style) in hopes of bartering, settling into the community and find a better way of life. The hometown to American folklore heroes such as Daniel Boone, St. Charles was and is a town based on strong values and American ideals.
Though it may be best known for its history — people actually book weddings on the city’s Main Street, founded in the 1800s — St. Charles keeps up with the times and has a great way of blending old with new and hip. As the second largest city in Missouri, St. Charles continues to grow and prosper without losing sight of its values.
Let's see what adventures await you in St. Charles!
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Charles renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.