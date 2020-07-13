Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

128 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, MO with parking

1 of 20

Last updated July 13
$
22 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,092
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1305 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
1 of 1

Last updated July 13
25 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
$870
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13
58 Units Available
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$885
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
931 sqft
Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
1 of 48

Last updated July 13
14 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
1 of 37

Last updated July 13
20 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$968
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
933 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
1 of 37

Last updated July 13
$
2 Units Available
Springwell Village
238 W Wellspring Way, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1660 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
1 of 31

Last updated July 13
11 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
58 Fountainview Drive
58 Fountainview Drive, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3178 sqft
Spacious 3,100+sqft, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in St. Charles available for lease mid-July! Tenant occupied; will need advance notice to schedule viewing. The entryway is flanked by a bright formal dining room and an office space/family room.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
2004 N 5th St.
2004 North Fifth Street, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1290 sqft
2004 N 5th St. Available 05/22/20 Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in St.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
407 Pallardy Lane
407 Pallardy Lane, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2952 sqft
Great location! Great house! Newer home with all the amenities. Custom 42" kitchen cabinets w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, separate dining room & family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
2417 West Adams
2417 West Adams Street, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in excellent location! This home boasts an eat in kitchen, dishwasher, family/rec room and more. Kitchen has a large glass sliding door that walks out to the patio and fenced yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
1841 Sherman Drive
1841 Sherman Drive, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$2,200
5000 sqft
Conveniently located at I-70 and Hwy 94 this location is perfect for an attorney, mortgage company or a realtor. This space is 2,400 sf, is on the main level and is offered at $2,200/month (Gross).

1 of 1

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
1847 Sherman Drive
1847 Sherman Drive, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$1,000
5000 sqft
Conveniently located at I-70 and Hwy 94 this location is perfect for an attorney, mortgage company or a realtor. This space is 1,150 sf, is on the main level and is offered at $1,00/month (Gross).
Results within 1 mile of St. Charles
1 of 20

Last updated July 12
20 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$941
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13
9 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1410 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
214 Saravalle Drive
214 Saravalle Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1012 sqft
Main Floor Garden Condo - So Cute!! - This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath main floor corner garden condo in Bella Vista is sure to please! Bright, airy and open floor plan with plenty of features. Newer carpet and paint.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
60 Gailwood Drive
60 Gailwood Drive, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$742
3850 sqft
Beautiful office space in great area with high traffic on Jungermann Rd. 742 sf +/- of open area with a private bathroom is available for YOU NOW! Lease rate is only $12.
Results within 5 miles of St. Charles
1 of 22

Last updated July 13
23 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$815
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$713
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
1 of 30

Last updated July 13
19 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,206
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1372 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks.
1 of 22

Last updated July 13
$
3 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
1 of 18

Last updated July 13
21 Units Available
Maryland Park Apartments
2170 McKelvey Rd, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
827 sqft
We are peaceful and serene... yet surrounded by great places to go and great things to do! We invite you to come stroll the streets of this park-like community and experience Maryland Park for yourself.
1 of 69

Last updated July 13
4 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$935
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in St. Charles, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Charles apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

