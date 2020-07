Residences At Streets Of St Charles.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving bike storage internet access internet cafe online portal wine room

Welcome to The Residences at the Streets of St. Charles, the premier location for luxury apartments in Northwest St. Louis. Located within the Streets of St. Charles development, residents have shopping and dining at their doorstep.



As a resident of The Residences at the Streets of St. Charles, you’ll have access to all of our first-class amenities including the infinity pool and hot tub, grilling areas, fire pit, 24-hour fitness center, tanning bed, clubhouse, game room with billiards, business center, pet park, dog wash parlor, and attached garage parking. The spacious apartments feature wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers.



Call today to schedule your personal tour of our St. Charles apartments and experience the extraordinary life at The Residences at the Streets of St. Charles!