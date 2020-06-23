All apartments in Raytown
10512 East 69th Street
10512 East 69th Street

Location

10512 East 69th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,278 sf home is located in Raytown, MO. This home features vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Partially fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 East 69th Street have any available units?
10512 East 69th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10512 East 69th Street have?
Some of 10512 East 69th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 East 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10512 East 69th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 East 69th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10512 East 69th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10512 East 69th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10512 East 69th Street does offer parking.
Does 10512 East 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 East 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 East 69th Street have a pool?
No, 10512 East 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10512 East 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 10512 East 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 East 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10512 East 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10512 East 69th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10512 East 69th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
