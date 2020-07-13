/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 AM
127 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Raytown
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$748
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 1 at 04:52pm
3 Units Available
Raytown
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
808 sqft
When location is priority and value is expected…look no further than Stoneybrook of Raytown for your new apartment home.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
8529 Elm Avenue
8529 Elm Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2058 sqft
Peaceful 3 bdrm, 1.5 ranch home with fresh paint and large fenced yard. Featuring hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. You'll enjoy the open floor plan with natural light and comfort.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
7329 Ash Ave
7329 Ash Avenue, Raytown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Raytown-AVAILABLE SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
8106 Spring Valley Road
8106 Spring Valley Road, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
852 sqft
Located just off Blue Ride Blvd and 79th St.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
9408 E 68th St
9408 East 68th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1112 sqft
9408 E 68th St Available 07/31/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Raytown-Available Mid-JULY - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786485?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
8903 E 72nd St
8903 East 72nd Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
864 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Raytown, MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Call for more details! Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental
1 of 15
Last updated June 9 at 01:40pm
1 Unit Available
Raytown
8002 Ditzler Avenue
8002 Ditzler Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1350 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 2
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
8301 Northern Street
8301 Northern Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1174 sqft
3 bdrm, 2.5 bath Ranch! 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home that is just perfect for you. This open floor plan with lots of natural light is a must see! The kitchen is complete with appliances and offers plenty of counter top and cabinet space.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
8813 E 84th Street
8813 East 84th Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
Raytown Ranch totally remodeled with Huge Family room - This Raytown Home has been totally remodeled. The home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, built in Microwave and Dishwasher and has plenty of storage.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
6019 Kentucky Avenue
6019 Kentucky Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1032 sqft
6019 Kentucky Ave - 6019 Kentucky Ave is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home that is easy access to Hwy 435! -3 bed -1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
8700 East 87th Street
8700 East 87th Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1032 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
9501 East 65th Terrace
9501 East 65th Terrace, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1032 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
7207 Raytown rd
7207 Raytown Road, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1496 sqft
Freshly renovated, Charming duplex for rent - Property Id: 316991 Freshly renovated, Charming duplex for rent. Located near lots of new business activity; Conveniently located near shopping, eats and drinks, and schools in the Raytown district.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
8505 Greenwood Rd
8505 Greenwood Road, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
8505 Greenwood rents for $1,100 per month with a $1,100 security deposit and has just recently been renovated. Features include modern color tones, central heating/air, dishwasher, new flooring, back deck, and fenced back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Raytown
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Riss Lake
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$816
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
20 Units Available
Loma Vista
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$755
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated December 26 at 08:14pm
47 Units Available
Loma Vista
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1248 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
11 Units Available
Loma Vista
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
880 sqft
Hilltop Village offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer, fireplace in select homes and a relaxing swimming pool for you to unwind. Stop by today and reserve your new home. Google Fiber is here! (RLNE65617)
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
East Swope Highlands
6909 Sycamore Avenue
6909 Sycamore Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1248 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Sterling Gardens
11210 East 49th Street South
11210 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1308 sqft
Well Cared for 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath ranch style home! Huge oversized lot great for kids to play or to plant a garden. In Raytown School District. Attached one car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood and Robandee
7905 E 88th Pl.
7905 East 88th Place, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1181 sqft
7905 E 88th Pl. Available 08/24/20 Ranch-style home 3 bd / 2.5 ba KC MO $995 - 7905 E 88th Pl, Kansas City, MO 64138 This level one-story ranch-style home has 3 bd/2.5 ba with a large family room, living room and a separate dining room.
1 of 15
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Oldham Farms
7400 East 87th Street
7400 East 87th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1144 sqft
This lovely home is located just off 87th St. and Blue Ridge Blvd.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Woodson Estates
11811 East 60th Terrace
11811 East 60th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2513 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Well kept true ranch home with circle drive, 2 car garage, spacious rooms, 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, vaulted ceilings in the living room.
Similar Pages
Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRaytown 3 BedroomsRaytown Apartments with Balcony
Raytown Apartments with GarageRaytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRaytown Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS