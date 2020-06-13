Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

129 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO

Finding an apartment in Raytown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8216 Harvard Ave
8216 Harvard Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
Newly Remodeled Raytown Home-Get on the wating list to be contacted for a private showing!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Register here to be contacted for a private showing: https://homes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8806 E. 59th Terrace
8806 East 59th Terrace, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1 bath in Raytown - Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Raytown. Features updated kitchen, flooring including carpet, appliances and spacious room sizes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9712 Brooklane St
9712 Brook Lane, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1002 sqft
Beautiful Raytown Home-Available for showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567496?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
11304 E 55th Terrace
11304 East 55th Terrace, Raytown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1808 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Raytown MO Owner financing NO BANK REQUIREMENT - Property Id: 298848 Owner Financing or Lease Purchase Available Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $149,900.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9408 E 68th St
9408 East 68th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1112 sqft
9408 E 68th St Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Raytown-Available Mid-JULY - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786485?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8529 Elm Avenue
8529 Elm Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2058 sqft
Peaceful 3 bdrm, 1.5 ranch home with fresh paint and large fenced yard. Featuring hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. You'll enjoy the open floor plan with natural light and comfort.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8810 East 59th Street
8810 East 59th Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house. This home features stunning hardwood flooring, new tile flooring, and a great sized renovated kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
5310 Ditzler Avenue
5310 Ditzler Avenue, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 sqft
Make sure to come and take a look at this property before its gone! This home has easy access to the front door. The bedrooms have spacious closets and tons of natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
7305 Hardy Avenue
7305 Hardy Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1596 sqft
Well cared for Raise Ranch in a great subdivision! This home boasts three bedrooms with lots of natural light, the washer and dryer hook ups conveniently located on the main floor, two beautiful brick fireplaces, and a large family room downstairs

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8801 East 73rd Street
8801 East 73rd Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home is located on a corner lot, at E 73rd St & Blue Ridge Blvd. It offers 2 decent sized bedrooms and another bedroom that is on the smaller side, but would be perfect for a home office.

1 of 15

Last updated June 9 at 01:40pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8002 Ditzler Avenue
8002 Ditzler Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1350 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
5818 Farley Ave
5818 Farley Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Raytown rents for $950 per month with a $950 security deposit. This duplex has just been remodeled with modern styles and color tones. Features include new appliances, new flooring, one car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8301 Northern Street
8301 Northern Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1174 sqft
3 bdrm, 2.5 bath Ranch! 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home that is just perfect for you. This open floor plan with lots of natural light is a must see! The kitchen is complete with appliances and offers plenty of counter top and cabinet space.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8813 E 84th Street
8813 East 84th Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
Raytown Ranch totally remodeled with Huge Family room - This Raytown Home has been totally remodeled. The home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, built in Microwave and Dishwasher and has plenty of storage.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
6019 Kentucky Avenue
6019 Kentucky Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1032 sqft
6019 Kentucky Ave - 6019 Kentucky Ave is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home that is easy access to Hwy 435! -3 bed -1.
Results within 1 mile of Raytown
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Riss Lake
12 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$691
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$759
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated December 26 at 08:14pm
Loma Vista
47 Units Available
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1248 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Loma Vista
11 Units Available
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
880 sqft
Hilltop Village offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer, fireplace in select homes and a relaxing swimming pool for you to unwind. Stop by today and reserve your new home. Google Fiber is here! (RLNE65617)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
White Oak
1 Unit Available
8921 E 89th Street
8921 East 89th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1800 sqft
8921 E 89th St - 8921 E 89th St is a 3 bed 2.5 bath home that has easy access to many highways! -3 bed -2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Farms
1 Unit Available
8604 E 79th Street
8604 East 79th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
8604 E 79th Street Available 07/07/20 Updated 3 bd/2 ba house for rent- $1095 -fenced yard - Kansas City MO - 8604 E 79th St, Kansas City, MO 64138 3 bd/2 ba aprox 1100 sq ft house. It has a nice big completely privacy fenced backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Farms
1 Unit Available
8610 E 74th Street
8610 East 74th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
8610 E 74th Street Available 08/07/20 Great Location on Private Dead end Street - This Kansas City, MO Ranch Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with gorgeous hardwood floors. Completely remodeled with new tile, new bathrooms, floor, and much more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastwood Hill East
1 Unit Available
8811 E 49th St
8811 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
780 sqft
8811 E 49th St. Independence, MO 64129 Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City available immediately for rent.
City Guide for Raytown, MO

Located in Jackson County, Missouri, Raytown is an enchanting city. The city is home to about 29,000 residents and was added to the State of Missouri at a cost $800 through a treaty signed in 1886. The larger Jackson County, under which it falls, was named after President Andrew Jackson.

Home will be everything you ever wished when you discover the Raytown neighborhood. Here at Raytown you will get to enjoy any kind of lifestyle, ranging from luxurious living in the spacious rental apartments in 1 or 2 bedroom styles to singular living experience in the studio apartments. In terms of convenience, shopping, recreation and dining are always at your reach with almost extinct traffic jams. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Raytown, MO

Finding an apartment in Raytown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

