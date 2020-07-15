/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
94 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO
1 Unit Available
Raytown
9501 East 65th Terrace
9501 East 65th Terrace, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1032 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Raytown
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
20 Units Available
Loma Vista
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$852
956 sqft
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Riss Lake
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$841
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Results within 5 miles of Raytown
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
8 Units Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
42 Units Available
Longview
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
7 Units Available
Unity Ridge
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1143 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Longview
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1018 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
42 Units Available
Fairlane
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$935
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
23 Units Available
Hickman Mills
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$877
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
241 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1053 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
Eastwood Hills West
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$769
966 sqft
Beautiful landscaping in a wooded setting on 44 acres with attractive amenities and spacious apartment homes blend together to create the ideal living environment.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
10 Units Available
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1249 sqft
The Donovan will showcase modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with an abundance of exceptional amenities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
2203 E 70th Ter., Kansas City, MO 64132
2203 East 70th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$978
704 sqft
- (RLNE5914622)
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Noble and Gregory Ridge
7209 Walrond Avenue
7209 Walrond Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
968 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms. New paint, flooring, roof, hot water tank, and furnace. Close to the new Cerner campus, highways, and hospital. Quiet and convenient neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Raytown
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
21 Units Available
Westside North
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1064 sqft
This developed community offers a convenient location near Southwest Boulevard, just a few blocks from restaurants, galleries and entertainment venues. Amenities include a saltwater pool, fitness center and open floor plans.
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$981
1008 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
5 Units Available
West Plaza
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1150 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
Willow Creek
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
1294 sqft
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
18 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1250 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
1 of 179
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
31 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
958 sqft
The stunning exterior matches the recently renovated interior. Located near Hyde Park, as well as Route 71, this is a great location. Units offer all modern features, with community access to bike storage and laundry.
1 of 242
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
21 Units Available
Hanover Place
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
938 sqft
Historic, Spanish Revival Style building, with Downtown minutes away via I-35. Recently renovated interiors feature granite counters, air conditioning, a fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly green community. 24-hr gym.
1 of 222
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
22 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
673 sqft
Newly refurbished apartments with innovative amenities, high-end finishes. Granite countertops, dishwasher, kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym, and elevator. Enjoy the splendor of local Kansas City jazz, fountains, and Midwestern style barbecue.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
8 Units Available
North Hyde Park
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$999
817 sqft
Located in the historic Hyde Park, these apartments feature a stunning brick exterior, in combination with a modern interior. Units feature granite countertops, modern appliances, extra storage and more. Parking available on-site.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
9 Units Available
West Plaza
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
