3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:37 PM
130 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
11304 E 55th Terrace
11304 East 55th Terrace, Raytown, MO
Available 07/01/20 Raytown MO Owner financing NO BANK REQUIREMENT - Property Id: 298848 Owner Financing or Lease Purchase Available Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $149,900.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8216 Harvard Ave
8216 Harvard Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
Newly Remodeled Raytown Home-Get on the wating list to be contacted for a private showing!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Register here to be contacted for a private showing: https://homes.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8806 E. 59th Terrace
8806 East 59th Terrace, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1 bath in Raytown - Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Raytown. Features updated kitchen, flooring including carpet, appliances and spacious room sizes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8529 Elm Avenue
8529 Elm Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2058 sqft
Peaceful 3 bdrm, 1.5 ranch home with fresh paint and large fenced yard. Featuring hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. You'll enjoy the open floor plan with natural light and comfort.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8810 East 59th Street
8810 East 59th Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house. This home features stunning hardwood flooring, new tile flooring, and a great sized renovated kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
7305 Hardy Avenue
7305 Hardy Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1596 sqft
Well cared for Raise Ranch in a great subdivision! This home boasts three bedrooms with lots of natural light, the washer and dryer hook ups conveniently located on the main floor, two beautiful brick fireplaces, and a large family room downstairs
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8801 East 73rd Street
8801 East 73rd Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home is located on a corner lot, at E 73rd St & Blue Ridge Blvd. It offers 2 decent sized bedrooms and another bedroom that is on the smaller side, but would be perfect for a home office.
1 of 15
Last updated June 9 at 01:40pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8002 Ditzler Avenue
8002 Ditzler Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1350 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
5818 Farley Ave
5818 Farley Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Raytown rents for $950 per month with a $950 security deposit. This duplex has just been remodeled with modern styles and color tones. Features include new appliances, new flooring, one car garage.
1 of 2
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8301 Northern Street
8301 Northern Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1174 sqft
3 bdrm, 2.5 bath Ranch! 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home that is just perfect for you. This open floor plan with lots of natural light is a must see! The kitchen is complete with appliances and offers plenty of counter top and cabinet space.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8813 E 84th Street
8813 East 84th Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
Raytown Ranch totally remodeled with Huge Family room - This Raytown Home has been totally remodeled. The home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, built in Microwave and Dishwasher and has plenty of storage.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
6019 Kentucky Avenue
6019 Kentucky Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1032 sqft
6019 Kentucky Ave - 6019 Kentucky Ave is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home that is easy access to Hwy 435! -3 bed -1.
Results within 1 mile of Raytown
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated December 26 at 08:14pm
Loma Vista
47 Units Available
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1248 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
8403 East 92nd Street
8403 East 92nd Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Riss Lake
1 Unit Available
10500 East 45th Terrace
10500 East 45th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1774 sqft
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment with a leasing agent. Contact for details. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastwood Hill East
1 Unit Available
8811 E 49th St
8811 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
780 sqft
8811 E 49th St. Independence, MO 64129 Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City available immediately for rent.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
9410 Lewis Ave
9410 Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Full interior renovation nearing completion!! All new bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops and brand new appliances! Beautiful refinished solid wood floors. Two-inch cordless wood blinds throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Farms
1 Unit Available
8604 E 79th Street
8604 East 79th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
8604 E 79th Street Available 07/07/20 Updated 3 bd/2 ba house for rent- $1095 -fenced yard - Kansas City MO - 8604 E 79th St, Kansas City, MO 64138 3 bd/2 ba aprox 1100 sq ft house. It has a nice big completely privacy fenced backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Farms
1 Unit Available
8610 E 74th Street
8610 East 74th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
8610 E 74th Street Available 08/07/20 Great Location on Private Dead end Street - This Kansas City, MO Ranch Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with gorgeous hardwood floors. Completely remodeled with new tile, new bathrooms, floor, and much more.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
White Oak
1 Unit Available
8921 E 89th Street
8921 East 89th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1800 sqft
8921 E 89th St - 8921 E 89th St is a 3 bed 2.5 bath home that has easy access to many highways! -3 bed -2.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
White Oak
1 Unit Available
9101 E 89th Ter
9101 East 89th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1354 sqft
A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call our Leasing Line at 816-336-9995 to schedule a self-guided tour. This split level home is located in a prime location on a large corner lot and boasts many coveted amenities.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Eastwood Hill East
1 Unit Available
7621 Sni A Bar Rd
7621 Sni a Bar Road, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call our Leasing Line at 816-336-9995 to schedule a self-guided tour.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
9226 Oakland Avenue
9226 Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1528 sqft
***We are unable to accept Section 8 vouchers at this time.*** Spacious property in Kansas City with three bedrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Fairway Hills
1 Unit Available
5501 Crysler Avenue
5501 Chrysler Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1366 sqft
This home is amazing! Its a 3 bed and 2.5 baths that is very spacious. This home has high ceilings and really nice closet space.
