/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
189 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$913
940 sqft
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9408 E 68th St
9408 East 68th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1112 sqft
9408 E 68th St Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Raytown-Available Mid-JULY - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786485?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9712 Brooklane St
9712 Brook Lane, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1002 sqft
Beautiful Raytown Home-Available for showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567496?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9208 East 54th Street
9208 East 54th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Check out this unit in Raytown, MO.
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8484 Lane Drive - 1
8484 Lane Drive, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1850 sqft
Enjoy 4 levels of living with 2 walk-outs from kitchen and lower level. Finished basement for entertaining. HALF OFF ONE MONTH IF YOU MOVE IN BY MARCH 1ST 2020!!! Enjoy 4 levels of living with 2 walk-outs from kitchen and lower level.
Results within 1 mile of Raytown
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Riss Lake
8 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$783
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$924
956 sqft
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated December 26 at 08:14pm
Loma Vista
47 Units Available
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$755
801 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
Loma Vista
11 Units Available
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$880
880 sqft
Hilltop Village offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer, fireplace in select homes and a relaxing swimming pool for you to unwind. Stop by today and reserve your new home. Google Fiber is here! (RLNE65617)
Results within 5 miles of Raytown
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Unity Ridge
9 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1143 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southern
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1041 sqft
Welcome home to Cedar Brooke, a lovely apartment community resembling a rustic, mountainous retreat. Delight in beautiful landscaping accented by a fountain, courtyards, and a babbling brook.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Longview
34 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hidden Valley
7 Units Available
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$644
1156 sqft
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
St. Catherine's Gardens
5 Units Available
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$805
875 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hickman Mills
21 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Eastwood Hills West
8 Units Available
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$824
966 sqft
Beautiful landscaping in a wooded setting on 44 acres with attractive amenities and spacious apartment homes blend together to create the ideal living environment.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Fairlane
42 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
$
Downtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$880
960 sqft
At the Park Lane in Summit, MO, residents can relish the nearby Crossing and Summit Fair and take advantage of proximity to the I-470 and Route 50. Homes can with full kitchen appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
260 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1053 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Glendale
4 Units Available
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride
1 Unit Available
8005 Wayne Ave
8005 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1095 sqft
Rent or Lease to own - Property Id: 299293 Rent or Rent to own this lovely remodeled 2 Bedroom/1 Bath home.
Similar Pages
Raytown Apartments with GarageRaytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRaytown Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS